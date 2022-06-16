If you saw a ragtag group of people wandering the streets of a small town, each carrying projectiles that could possibly be bean bags and wearing the same color shirts that say, “We are Wards” on them, what would you think? That they were wards of the state, perhaps?
Well, I was part of a ragtag group of people wandering the streets of Grayville, Illinois (population 1,579), carrying bean bags, and wearing matching shirts reading, “We are Wards. ” We weren’t wards of the state however, but descendants of Orville and Ora Ward, my grandfather and his brother, who grew up in Grayville. We Wards were eight in all: two siblings, an uncle, a cousin and our spouses, who had traveled to southern Illinois for a family reunion and to participate in the 9th Annual Josh Gray Memorial Cornhole Tournament.
Josh Gray was also a Ward descendent—a great-grandson of my grandfather’s brother. He was valedictorian of his high school class, had earned a Bachelor’s degree and was working toward a second degree in electrical engineering when his brilliant flame of love and life was snuffed out in an automobile accident in 2013. He was 25 years old.
The family and community want to keep the memory of Josh alive so they host the annual cornhole tournament, with the funds raised going toward the Josh Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund. The “We are Wards” group registered to compete.
But there was no competition. The tournament was a double elimination and none of us got to play more than two games. We tossed ourselves right out of the Game of Throws before we had a chance to crack a single corny joke.
We learned quickly that there are cornhole contenders out there who take the game quite seriously. They can toss those bags so that they not only land on the board, but each bag bounces to the hole and drops right in, time and time again. It was a-maize-ing!
By the end of the tournament, we had it all figured out. Too little too late, I’m afraid.
We learned that the better “bean bags” are filled with plastic beads. (Our bags were stuffed with corn kernels. It was a cornhole tournament, after all.) We observed that a true cornhole athlete holds the bag perpendicular to the ground and twists his hand as he lets go, which puts the perfect spin on the bag so that it lands on the board and bounces toward the hole, then plops right in. Sometimes the bag arches through the air and lands directly in the hole, like a rimless basketball shot.
Mine? There were several strikes against me from the start:
1) I was feeling a lot of pressure, representing the minority gender at the tournament. (A rough guess put the ratio of men-to-women at 10-to-2. The woman who made it the farthest in the tournament wore a pink, sparkly baseball cap. Maybe I would have played better if I’d worn some glitter.)
2) We Wards had a reputation to live up to. By telling our opponents that we had traveled from all over the country for this competition, and with our matching Ward T-shirts, I’m sure others took us to be heavyweights. (I suppose the fact that we didn’t have any sponsors listed on our shirts like other competitors did might have cast some doubt on our otherwise imposing presence.)
3) Last Fourth of July I played in a friendly neighborhood competition but we didn’t adhere to the 27-foot regulation distance between boards. My accuracy at the shorter distance boosted my confidence prior to the tournament but the very first match that Saturday proved that I’m not top-tier competition worthy. In other words, I shucked.
4) I didn’t know how to score the game. Not that it mattered, as my throws rarely landed within point range. Sometimes my bag landed in front of the board, other times it slid off the back end—and yet other times it didn’t make it as far as the board at all. To my credit, I was ambidextrous: I could throw so my bag would drop to the left of the board and to the right of the board. A random toss landed my bag on the board and once or twice it slid into the hole, but the other guy’s bag canceled out my carefully aimed and executed pitch every time.
In the end, our first opponents ended up winning the tournament which made us feel a little better about our woeful loss to them. They took home more than $500 each, but the best part is that the Josh Gray Memorial Fund was able to raise $2325 for scholarships. That’s a win/win!
