Morning had broken, the coffee was brewed, and Joe stood at the kitchen sink slicing peaches. I shuffled in, leaned against the counter and yawned. (Does reading that word—yawn—cause a twinge in the hinge of your jaw like you’re about to involuntarily open wide? I’m yawning just writing about it!)
“Did you sleep okay last night?” Joe asked.
“I was wide awake from two to four-thirty,” I answered in slo-mo.
Joe was sympathetic. “Maybe you can take a nap this afternoon.”
The day before, we had this conversation:
“You slept like a log last night. I got up to go to the bathroom twice and you never budged.”
“Yeah, but I was awake at five this morning and laid there for an hour and a half before I got up.”
Tomorrow it will be this:
“I could not get to sleep last night.”
“What was bothering you?”
“Everything. Nothing. My mind just kept spinning like a whirligig.”
Rarely does the morning conversation go like this:
“How’d you sleep last night?”
“Great! You?”
“I slept straight through too.”
Almost every day we check in with each other about our sleep. In fact, sleep—and more likely the lack of slumber—tends to come up in chitchat with friends as often as conversations about the weather.
“That was quite a storm last night, wasn’t it?”
“Yeah. It kept me awake for hours.”
Lately I’ve been mulling over this popular topic of conversation. What is it about sleep that makes it a universal go-to? I’ve deduced it’s because we want what we can’t have. As we age we want more sleep and get less. Just like stamina. And memory. (Two other subjects that dominate talk among the “seasoned” population.)
According to the National Sleep Foundation, “Sleep powers the mind, restores the body, and fortifies virtually every system in the body.” If it can do all that, I want more of it, by golly! The Land of Nod must be where the Fountain of Youth jets its magic water.
Scientific research has determined we need between seven and nine hours of sleep a night. (Does six hours at night and a one-hour daytime nap count? The Sleep Foundation says yes except an hour-long nap is too long. Naps count toward your sleep quotient when they are short and are taken no later than early afternoon.)
Currently, Americans are getting an average of 6.8 hours of shut-eye a night. That seems like enough, but apparently the additional 12 minutes to get to the minimum of seven hours is critical. (I can set my alarm for 12 minutes, take a quick snoozer, and wake up feeling like I just got a full night of rest. According to legend, Einstein would sit in his armchair with a spoon in his hand and close his eyes. When he drifted off, the spoon would fall and the sound of its clattering as it hit the floor would wake him. That’s all the nap he required.)
Most of us need help getting the requisite forty winks. That help is encompassed in a catch phrase called “sleep hygiene,” which does not mean snatching some zzz’s in the shower or brushing your teeth while you doze. Sleep hygiene is having a nighttime routine, not allowing electronics in the bedroom, making sure the room is dark, keeping the room cool and the bed comfortable—common sense stuff. My best sleep hygiene practice is to set my alarm as a reminder to go to bed each night. It has helped me, although I’m lucky—I don’t often suffer from insomnia.
When we consistently get seven to nine hours of sleep, good things happen:
•We keep our weight in check.
•We are motivated to exercise more (ergo, the weight control) and our athletic performance is enhanced (hear my snore—er, I mean roar!).
•We tend to eat less (it’s hard to eat while you’re sleeping).
•Our productivity increases and our cognition improves.
•We’re less likely to have heart disease, a stroke or type 2 diabetes.
•We’re less likely to catch a cold. (Eating garlic can help as well. It keeps people who want to share their germs from getting too close!)
•We’re less likely to be depressed.
•Our ability to make and keep friends increases. (Not only does lack of sleep make us cantankerous, it affects our ability to recognize important social cues. Case in point: out of the seven dwarfs, only one was Happy and three others were Dopey, Sleepy and Grumpy. With all seven sharing the same bed, how could any of them get any sleep?)
•We can better solve problems—except for one…how to overcome insomnia.
Some well-rested folks believe that people with insomnia are cranky and not much fun. But such is not the case, according to the sleep-deprived. Just ask them—people with insomnia are up for anything!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
