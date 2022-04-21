Each week when I send my column to the Hazeltons so they can place it on Page 9 in the Estes Park News, I give it a title. This week’s title is “Poetry IV, ” because it is the fourth week of National Poetry Month. But I like the alternate translation better: To some, poetry is a lifeline; it serves as an IV to those of us who take time to read it, absorb it, and appreciate it. It is medicine for the soul.
Poetry has quite a lengthy history and is believed to predate written text. It was recited, using repeated phrases to aid memorization, or was put to music as a way to remember and retell true historic events or those made up for entertainment. Poetry was used to relay instructions for everyday activities, to introduce law, to express love, and to pray.
It is generally believed the oldest poem is “Tale of the Shipwrecked Sailor” from around 2500 B. C. It tells of an Egyptian sailor who returns from sea and fears the reaction of the king to his failed expedition. His servant tries to cheer him by telling of his own failed venture at sea: his ship sank in a storm and he was the lone survivor; he was washed up on an island where he encountered a giant serpent; the serpent predicted that the servant/sailor would be rescued in four months, which he was; and the sailor/servant was able to present to the king the many gifts from the serpent (spices, incense, elephant tusks, baboons). The simplified moral of the story is that returning home to Egypt is a good thing.
From the time of this poem written on papyrus (and now held in Moscow), we will speed through the history of poetry with the Cliff Notes version: After the “Tale of the Shipwrecked Sailor, ” more than 2,000 years passed before Greek philosophers put poetry into three classifications: epic, lyric and dramatic (which included comedy and tragedy).
There was the Metaphysical era of poetry in the 1600s (highly intellectualized, used rather strange imagery, used absurd or self-contradictory statements, and contained extremely complicated thoughts) ; the Romantic era of the late 18th century (poems that cultivated individualism, reverence for the natural world, idealism, physical and emotional passion, and an interest in the mystic and supernatural) ; the Modernist poetry of the 1890s up to the mid-1900s (characterized by the radical break with the traditions of literary subjects, forms, concepts and styles) ; and the Confessional era of the 1950s (addressing issues like drug abuse, sexual guilt, alcoholism, suicide and depression, which were typically considered shameful or embarrassing).
Now, here we are in a post-modern world, where our poetry tends toward free verse and a greater emphasis on artistic expression. It is evolving with components including disrupted syntax, irregular stanza structure and the lack of rhyme schemes.
Here is a post-modern poem I saved from an American Life in Poetry weekly email, sent back in November 2020. It’s a nice reminder to be thankful for the little things (and big things, like poetry) :
Winter Morning
by James Crews
When I can no longer say thank you
for this new day and the waking into it,
for the cold scrape of the kitchen chair
and the ticking of the space heater glowing
orange as it warms the floor near my feet,
I know it’s because I’ve been fooled again
by the selfish, unruly man who lives in me
and believes he deserves only safety
and comfort. But if I pause as I do now,
and watch the streetlights outside flashing
off one by one like old men blinking their
cloudy eyes, if I listen to my tired neighbors
slamming car doors hard against the morning
and see the steaming coffee in their mugs
kissing chapped lips as they sip and
exhale each of their worries white into
the ice air around their faces—then I can
remember this one life is a gift each of us
was handed and told to open: Untie the bow
and tear off the paper, look inside
and be grateful for whatever you find
even if it is only the scent of a tangerine
that lingers on the fingers long after
you’ve finished peeling it.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
