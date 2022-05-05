Poetry’s not for everybody. But I know a lot of readers look forward to spending one month out of the year focusing on all things poetic. So, I ask those who think of poetry as the “curse of verse” to bear with us poetry lovers for one more week. Thank you.

As I mentioned last week, as part of National Poetry Month each year I host a small poetry salon. I shared some of the poems from the salon last week. Due to space limitations I can’t include them all but there are a few more that will fit in this space—and squeeze into your heart.

The first is a poem written by my friend Lauren M.’s grandmother, Caroline Cain Durkee, who—in my imagination anyway—worked her fingers to the bone in a garment factory before fair labor laws were enacted 100 years ago:

The Garment Worker

I stitch and I stitch as the days go by

And ever and always I wonder why:

Why must I sew, that others may wear?

Why create what I may not share?

I sit at my work til my body grows numb

And plod home at night stupid and dumb.

I rob of its sheen my womanhood’s crown

That some one may dance in a garment of brown.

From eyes that grow dim I plunder their hue

To make a creation of loveliest blue.

I draw through my heart a deeply stained thread

And fashion a frock of shimmering red.

Into the gathers and into the seams

I weave the shroud of my girlhood dreams.

Outside are the days, as often I’m told,

But I know only the heat or the cold.

They say that a sky is over me

I’m too tired to lift up my eyes to see.

One time on a gown I stitched a bird’s wing,

But into my ears never yet did bird sing.

So much never heard, so much never seen,

I sit with my needle, a human machine.

I stitch and I stitch as the days go by,

And ever and always I wonder why.

Just as Americans depend on factory production in the cities, so too do we bank on farming and agriculture to sustain life. This is depicted in the simple and familiar poem that says it all with very few words:

The Red Wheelbarrow

by William Carlos Williams

so much depends

upon

a red wheel

barrow

glazed with rain

water

beside the white

chickens

What would a poetry gathering be without at least one Mary Oliver poem? Here is the one my affiliate Joe recited. It sinks deeper into your soul if you read it aloud—to yourself if there is no one is nearby to listen. (This is true of all poetry, in my opinion.)

Wild Geese by Mary Oliver

You do not have to be good.

You do not have to crawl on your knees

for one hundred miles in the desert, repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.

Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.

Meanwhile, the world goes on.

Meanwhile, the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain

are moving across the landscapes;

over the prairies and the deep trees,

the mountains and the rivers.

Meanwhile, the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,

are heading home.

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting,

over and over announcing your place

in the family of things.

Finally, Richard N. read this timely poem by Brian Bilston, written in 2016. This poetic palindrome invokes fear and suspicion as people flee from war and persecution. Then when the poem is read the opposite way, we are warmed by a different, welcoming voice. This was the first time I’d ever heard a “reverse poem” and I was astonished by its impact.

*Refugees by Brian Bilston

They have no need of our help

So do not tell me

These haggard faces could belong to you or me

Should life have dealt a different hand

We need to see them for who they really are

Chancers and scroungers

Layabouts and loungers

With bombs up their sleeves

Cut-throats and thieves

They are not

Welcome here

We should make them

Go back to where they came from

They cannot

Share our food

Share our homes

Share our countries

Instead let us

Build a wall to keep them out

It is not okay to say

These are people just like us

A place should only belong to those who are born there

Do not be so stupid to think that

The world can be looked at another way

(now read from bottom to top)

