Poetry’s not for everybody. But I know a lot of readers look forward to spending one month out of the year focusing on all things poetic. So, I ask those who think of poetry as the “curse of verse” to bear with us poetry lovers for one more week. Thank you.
As I mentioned last week, as part of National Poetry Month each year I host a small poetry salon. I shared some of the poems from the salon last week. Due to space limitations I can’t include them all but there are a few more that will fit in this space—and squeeze into your heart.
The first is a poem written by my friend Lauren M.’s grandmother, Caroline Cain Durkee, who—in my imagination anyway—worked her fingers to the bone in a garment factory before fair labor laws were enacted 100 years ago:
The Garment Worker
I stitch and I stitch as the days go by
And ever and always I wonder why:
Why must I sew, that others may wear?
Why create what I may not share?
I sit at my work til my body grows numb
And plod home at night stupid and dumb.
I rob of its sheen my womanhood’s crown
That some one may dance in a garment of brown.
From eyes that grow dim I plunder their hue
To make a creation of loveliest blue.
I draw through my heart a deeply stained thread
And fashion a frock of shimmering red.
Into the gathers and into the seams
I weave the shroud of my girlhood dreams.
Outside are the days, as often I’m told,
But I know only the heat or the cold.
They say that a sky is over me
I’m too tired to lift up my eyes to see.
One time on a gown I stitched a bird’s wing,
But into my ears never yet did bird sing.
So much never heard, so much never seen,
I sit with my needle, a human machine.
I stitch and I stitch as the days go by,
And ever and always I wonder why.
Just as Americans depend on factory production in the cities, so too do we bank on farming and agriculture to sustain life. This is depicted in the simple and familiar poem that says it all with very few words:
The Red Wheelbarrow
by William Carlos Williams
so much depends
upon
a red wheel
barrow
glazed with rain
water
beside the white
chickens
What would a poetry gathering be without at least one Mary Oliver poem? Here is the one my affiliate Joe recited. It sinks deeper into your soul if you read it aloud—to yourself if there is no one is nearby to listen. (This is true of all poetry, in my opinion.)
Wild Geese by Mary Oliver
You do not have to be good.
You do not have to crawl on your knees
for one hundred miles in the desert, repenting.
You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.
Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.
Meanwhile, the world goes on.
Meanwhile, the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain
are moving across the landscapes;
over the prairies and the deep trees,
the mountains and the rivers.
Meanwhile, the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,
are heading home.
Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,
the world offers itself to your imagination,
calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting,
over and over announcing your place
in the family of things.
Finally, Richard N. read this timely poem by Brian Bilston, written in 2016. This poetic palindrome invokes fear and suspicion as people flee from war and persecution. Then when the poem is read the opposite way, we are warmed by a different, welcoming voice. This was the first time I’d ever heard a “reverse poem” and I was astonished by its impact.
*Refugees by Brian Bilston
They have no need of our help
So do not tell me
These haggard faces could belong to you or me
Should life have dealt a different hand
We need to see them for who they really are
Chancers and scroungers
Layabouts and loungers
With bombs up their sleeves
Cut-throats and thieves
They are not
Welcome here
We should make them
Go back to where they came from
They cannot
Share our food
Share our homes
Share our countries
Instead let us
Build a wall to keep them out
It is not okay to say
These are people just like us
A place should only belong to those who are born there
Do not be so stupid to think that
The world can be looked at another way
(now read from bottom to top)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.