A couple of weeks ago we looked at some of the 110 Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior In Company and Conversation, or the Rules of Civility for short. This set of guidelines was compiled in the late 1500s by the Jesuits—the Emily Posts of the day, if you will. (I never say “if you will” in conversation so I thought I’d give it a go here. It’s kind of fun. Try it sometime—if you will.) We’re going to explore more of these archaic principles today. Let’s see how far we’ve come since they were penned—or how far we have yet to go. [My comments are in brackets.]
The Rules:
28. If any one come to speak to you while you are sitting, stand up though he be your inferior, and when you present seats let it be to every one according to his degree. [This makes me think of a line from an Emily Dickinson poem: “How dreary to be Somebody! How public – like a Frog.” If all the wealthy sat there, all the educated here, and the lowly commoners over in that corner, imagine how bored everyone would be! I would prefer to be presented a seat next to someone different from me. Life is too short to spend it looking in the mirror.]
29. When you meet with one of greater quality than yourself, stop, and retire especially if it be at a door or any straight place to give way for him to pass. [What does “quality” mean? Bigger feet? Can balance a banjo on their nose? Their chickens lay more eggs than yours? Honestly!]
30. In walking the highest place in most countries seems to be on the right hand therefore place yourself on the left of him whom you desire to honor: but if three walk together the middle place is the most honorable, the wall is usually given to the most worthy if two walk together. [I was taught the man should walk closest to the street in order to shield the woman of any puddle splashes that may occur from passing cars. No joke.]
32. To one that is your equal or not much inferior, you are to give the chief place in your lodging and he to whom is offered ought at the first to refuse it but at the second to accept though not without acknowledging his own unworthiness. [“No really, I can’t sleep on your Elysium organic mattress with Capri Honey Egyptian cotton sateen sheets while you toss and turn on your old fold-out sofa bed. Well, on second thought, I guess I can. Is it ok if I turn on the remote-controlled heated mattress pad? I’m such a sloth!”]
37. In speaking to men of quality do not lean nor look them full in the face, nor approach too near them at lest keep a full pace from them. [“Men of quality” get flecks of food stuck betwixt their teeth just like the rest of us. So if you’re speaking to one of these men you will need to say, “Spinach for lunch…sir? I see a bit of it stuck to your…shoe, where I’ve had to keep my eyes focused during our entire lunch so as not to look you full in the face.”]
38. In visiting the sick, do not presently play the physician if you do not know therein. [In other words, don’t sneak into the hospital room, take one look at the infirmed and start singing, “Put the lime in the coconut and call me in the morning. Wooo-ooo!”]
41. Undertake not to teach your equal in the art himself professes; it savors of arrogance. [I like that. “It savors of arrogance.” It’s a classier way of saying, “It stinks.”]
42. Let thy ceremonies in courtesy be proper to the dignity of his place with whom thou converses for it is absurd to act the same with a clown and a prince. [Many a prince has been a clown, and vice versa. Who is which?]
43. Do not express joy before one sick or in pain for that contrary passion will aggravate his misery. [Think Eeyore: “When you get better—which I doubt you will—we can go for a walk—but it’ll probably be snowing, so you might as well just stay in bed with that IV in your arm. Does your face hurt? It’s killing me.”]
44. When a man does all he can though it succeeds not well blame not him that did it. [Words to live by, even today. Especially today. Be kind. Be generous with praise. Do not judge lest one day you walk in that man’s shoes.]
45. Being to advise or reprehend any one, consider whether it ought to be in public or in private; presently, or at some other time in what terms to do it and in reproving show no sign of choler but do it with all sweetness and mildness. [I had to look up “choler. ” It means “with a peevish or irascible temperament. ” Truly, I can’t think of a single thing that should be done with choler, ever.]
47. Mock not nor jest at any thing of importance; break no jest that are sharp biting and if you deliver any thing witty and pleasant abstain from laughing thereat yourself. [We call this “deadpan.”] [And you know what? Somebody needs to laugh at my jokes.]
48. Wherein you reprove another be unblameable yourself, for example is more prevalent than precepts. [Another way to say it: “Let he who has not sinned cast the first stone. ” In the 16th century or the 21st, this is timeless wisdom.]
We’re not yet halfway through the Rules of Civility. We’ll ponder these and come back for more in the future. Meantime, put the lime in the coconut and drink it all up!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
