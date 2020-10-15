I think it is safe to say that nobody likes to wear a mask. Left, right. Black, white. Male, female. Animal, mineral, vegetable. But we do it for the good of the whole, like entire cities of people who turned out their lights during WWII air raid blackouts. Imagine if one person thought, “To heck with this! I’m not going to turn out my light. That would be a violation of my rights! ”
KABOOM!
Thanks to all for the team effort! If we were participating in the coronavirus Olympics, we wouldn’t be chanting, “U—S—A! U—S—A! ” we’d be cheering, “Planet Earth! Planet Earth! ” We wouldn’t be very loud because we’d all be masked up, but we’d be unified. That’s a pleasant thought.
That said, there’s nothing that stifles a good, social gathering more than not being able to hear each other—not because the music is too loud, but because we’re all wearing masks. They’re the hottest fashion statement on the runway, with the most expensive one currently in production, costing $1.5 million. It will have 210 carats of diamonds—3,600 black and white gems in all—weighing in at more than half a pound.
This show of wealth doesn’t appeal to me. If I had that kind of money I’d donate it to help create a vaccine. But I don’t have that kind of money so it’s a non-debatable point. (I’d say it’s a moot point, but the definition of moot is “debatable. ”)
It’s hard enough to understand what the other guy is saying when he talks to you through a couple of layers of fabric, but when he talks to you through a couple layers of fabric from six feet away, the conversation pretty much comes to a complete halt, even when both of you are still talking.
I made my mask out of some leftover drapery fabric—a la Scarlett O’Hara—and it is so thick that not one single germ will ever sneak out or in past that barrier, but neither does a single sound. When I speak with my mask on it sounds like I’m calling from Timbuktu. Without a phone. But it’s protective—and attractive, and that’s what matters most, right?
When we can’t look at each other’s mouths while conversing we have to look at something, so we end up gazing at—and analyzing—each others’ ears. It’s hard to avoid this tendency, with the elastic bands of our masks pulling our ears forward so we look like Dumbo—with a mask on. (Suppose Disney will pick up on this idea?)
I mentioned last week that throughout our lives our ears never stop growing. It’s a scary thought. In reality, our ears aren’t really growing, they’re stretching. Elongating, thanks to our friend Mr. Gravity. In addition, since I’ve been examining other people’s ears from afar, I’ve noticed that some people’s lobes actually wrinkle. Lo and behold, this wrinkle is not due to Mr. Gravity but because of a guy named Frank. The wrinkle some people have on their earlobe is called Frank’s sign and it’s a real, honest-to-goodness thing. If you have Frank’s sign you should take extra care of your heart because that wrinkle, descending down at about a 45-degree angle from where your lobe connects to your face, means you are at a higher risk of heart disease than a person with wrinkle-free earlobes. According to the AARP bulletin, “a recent study of 241 patients who were hospitalized with an acute ischemic stroke found that nearly 79 percent of them had earlobes with this exact crease. ”
I am astounded that somebody actually figured this out. Yeah, during this Lone Ranger era (“Who was that masked man? ”) I’m noticing earlobes, sure, but figuring out that a wrinkled earlobe is an indication of the likelihood of stroke? Who’da thunk it.
So run to the mirror now and check out your own earlobes and then examine the earlobes of your family and friends. See a doctor if you must. Just keep that mask on. And for the sake of all, please practice safe six.
