This past Tuesday was a milestone birthday for me. I was born in 1960 and I turned 60 years old on the 10th. From ’60 to 60. Until the age of 31, we can each have our “golden birthday, ” which is when one’s age matches one’s birthdate. So my 10th birthday on the 10th of November was my golden birthday. A golden birthday is a once-in-a-lifetime event that is worth getting excited about.
Being born in ’60 and turning 60 is six times better then golden! Even though I’m not particularly superstitious, in this case I believe the divine mind, or numen, is telling me something about this landmark year. Perhaps the message is that this year, beginning three days ago for me, is going to be a whole lot better than the one that just passed. From ’60 to 60 will be far superior than 2020. How could it not be!
At this point there is more of life behind me than ahead of me. This could be a depressing thought. However, one of the benefits of being 60 (and older) for each of us is this: we have learned from six decades of experiences—ups and downs, successes and failures, gains and losses, friends and foes—and this wisdom has helped us come to an understanding of ourselves and the world around us. Life is precious and it’s getting short. At 60 we get it and we still have time to do something about it. (I speak in generalities, of course. None of us knows how much longer we have. My aunt, whom I wrote about in July, still had a curiosity and passion for lifelong learning when her flame was extinguished in late October from COVID. She had gained a lot of perspicacity over her 87 years on this planet. I use that word—perspicacity, which I had to look up (acuteness of understanding) —because my Aunt Bobbie was super smart and would have loved seeing it used to describe her. She wouldn’t have had to look it up.
We tried to donate her body to science but she lived and died in Alaska and there were no places in Alaska accepting bodies for research. Too bad. Her brain would have been amazing to study; it was crammed full. On the days immediately prior to catching the virus, she spent her time reading books about the candidates, wanting to know as much as she could prior to voting. We thought for sure she’d make it long enough to see the election results, but woe, it wasn’t so. Because this election was very important to her, I’m sure she voted early. She didn’t make it to election day but her vote did.)
I was an election worker on November 3 because I was interested in how the system worked. I wanted to be confident every vote was counted, and I was willing to work from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to assure myself this election was completely honest and fair.
My poling place, and the entire precinct, was an impressive operation run by accomplished professionals who knew the answer to any question thrown at them. They knew how to evacuate the building when an unclaimed bag was discovered in the hallway—what was essential to lock up and take with us and what could be left behind. (Before we’d all left the room, the owner of the bag was located and the evacuation was called off.) The leaders of the election team knew what to do with a mutilated ballot that a voter brought to the polls in a USPS plastic bag—in the condition in which it was delivered by the U. S. Postal System. (The postal machine mangled it, but by golly, it was delivered!)
The election commissioner and staff made sure we secured two witness signatures after someone helped a handicapped or elderly person with the voting machine (or paper ballot, for that matter). When a voter refused to allow me to escort him to a machine until I put on my election worker name tag, the chief judge was there to make sure there wasn’t a ruckus (the name tag was pinned to my vest and I had taken my vest off). We were masked up (mouth and nose coverage was required), we sanitized after every voter, we worked six feet apart, we ate our lunches alone, and we traded jobs every hour so no one person could dominate a station. After working two early voting days and 15 hours on election day, I am confident the election was handled honestly and fairly. It was the birthday present I gave myself.
Good riddance 2020. Hello 60!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.