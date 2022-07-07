The internet is adequate when I need a recipe in a snap. But when I have the time, I like to sit with my cookbooks of yore and peruse the old-time recipes. These include my grandma’s Fort Des Moines Methodist Church cookbook (1968), the recipe book from my mom’s 1970s Newcomers group, and of course, the Donohoe Favorites cookbook my mom assembled decades ago. These old compilations have been typed in Courier font, they call margarine “oleo, ” and the contributor is listed by her husband’s name. For example, Hazel Feiner is listed as Mrs. Elmer (Hazel) Feiner, as if Elmer did the cooking and Hazel cleaned up after him, which I doubt was the case. I wouldn’t be surprised if Elmer steered clear of the kitchen until supper was served.
With these old cookbooks also comes a collection of lessons for living a good life which I pulled mostly pulled from the church cookbooks. [My comments are in brackets]:
• Avoid a questioner, for he is also a tattler. [When I was in my early twenties, someone gave me a definition of gossip that stuck with me: if you wouldn’t say it with the person in the room, it’s gossip.
Although this aphorism is about gossip, I like it because of the fun-on-the-tongue word tattle. When I was a lass, I would run to my mother, busy in the kitchen, to alert her that my brothers were rough-housing. I’m sure my mom grew weary of my tattling. Her answer when I offered my report? “If there’s no blood, just leave them alone to work it out.” I walked away dejected, hopes dashed that Mom would stop their wrestling and restore peace in the household. The boys worked it out.]
What my mother could have said to me was: Before you react to anyone’s faults, take time to count ten—ten of your own. [Then, she could bribe me to forget the boys in the other room by giving me the beaters to lick. The thing about my mom though, was that she cleaned most of the cookie dough off the beaters before she handed them over. I didn’t know any different so I was happy with what I got. Today I fight the urge to be like Mom and clean the beaters, and instead find delight in handing them over laden with gobs of sweet dough. ]
• If I clean up when I am through, this place will be the same for you. [A simple concept: put things back where you found them. It goes right along with: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. So simple, yet a challenge for some.]
• If you are dog tired, is it because you have been growling all day?
• Life is a grindstone; whether it polishes you up or grinds you down depends on the stuff you are made of. [Depends on the day. Some days you’re the grindstone, some days you’re the rock. Some days you’re the pigeon, some days you’re the statue. Some days you’re the bug, some days you’re the windshield. We’ve all been both. ]
• If a thousand people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing. [With information at all levels of truth or untruth running rampant on the internet and other media, we must perform our due diligence before we accept what we read and see as true. Under our roof, we miss the daily newspaper, a valid source of news researched and written by a fading breed: journalists.]
• Whatever our faith says God is, he will be. [If you believe in an energy greater than you out there in the universe—or in here in your heart—and you draw closer to it when you play pinball, more power to you. Hiking in the mountains? Good. On you knees in a church? Amen. Call it what you will: spirit, divine mystery, creator, ultimate love. God. Whatever works for you, works for you. If you believe there is no supreme being, then there isn’t one for you. I won’t find fault in what you believe and ideally you won’t criticize me for my creed.]
• Then, substitute your word for God below and focus on the message:
Thank God for dirty dishes;
They have a tale to tell.
While other folks go hungry,
We’re eating very well.
With home and health and happiness,
We shouldn’t want to fuss;
For by this stack of evidence,
God’s very good to us.
[We are so very fortunate in this country, despite all our warts and scars. We aren’t a perfect society but we’re evolving and we’re not done yet. Now, let’s get Elmer in the kitchen working alongside Hazel to follow this classic recipe together. That’s a good next step:]
• Take twelve fine, full-grown months; see that they are thoroughly free from all old memories of bitterness, rancor, hate and jealousy. Cleanse them completely from every clinging spite; pick off all specks of pettiness.
Cut these months into 30 or 31 equal parts. Do not attempt to make up the whole batch at one time, but prepare one day at a time as follows: Into each day put equal parts patience, courage, work, hope, fidelity, liberality, kindness, rest, and meditation. Add about a teaspoonful of good spirits, a dash of fun, an inch of folly, a sprinkling of play, and a heaping cupful of good humor.
Pour love into the whole and mix with vim [don’t you love that word?]. Serve with quietness, unselfishness and cheerfulness.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
