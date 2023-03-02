The Thunker knows this is rather silly, but March 3 is Talk In Third Person Day. She kids you not—this is a real thing. Every year since 2006, on this day people talk to each other in the third person. The words I, you, and we are not allowed. Instead, he, she, and they are used. Although not popular with the multitudes, Talk In Third Person Day is celebrated across the globe, usually by word nerds who consider the practice fun, creative, funny, and a good stretch for their brains.
This unique day is based on illeism (pronounced like the grocery store aisle), which is the concept of using—they guessed it—third person. It is a technique used more often in writing than in speaking. Many writers think they can describe a situation better when using third person. They also believe it stirs emotions in a way that first- or second-person descriptions can’t.
(“I see,” she said.
Wait! Shouldn’t that be “She sees,” she said? It’s already getting difficult and we’ve…they’ve…just started!)
A series of studies conducted in Canada concluded that if a person uses illeism frequently, he/she may increase his/her intelligence. No guarantees, of course. But The Thunker supposes it is worth a shot. Ergo, she is writing in third person today, hoping to wake up tomorrow a smarter individual.
Many believe third-person-speak is a way to disassociate from narcissism since the excessive use of the pronoun I is often seen as egocentric. (Indeed, someone’s narcissism is more about how he/she thinks of and treats others, not themselves.) Yet using third person may also be associated with innocence or simplicity. For example, Elmo from Sesame Street speaks almost exclusively in third person. (Here’s an example of Elmo’s loose use of third person: “If you lose your blanky, me give my blanky to you cause that’s how much me loves you.”). Sorry Elmo, but it sounds like uncouth baby talk to The Thunker.
It has always bugged The Thunker when adults speak in third person to very young children. When Mom says, “Come to Mommy,” it sounds like she wants the child to come close but not too close. (Mommy wants to see the tot walk but she doesn’t have time to give the child a hug.) These third person users sound like they must have been in the school bathroom smoking cigarettes the week the teacher was giving lessons on point-of-view in English class.
Nonetheless, psychological studies show that thinking and speaking of oneself in third person increases wisdom and has a positive effect on one’s mental state. An individual who does not refer to himself/herself as I is said to be more intellectually humble, more capable of empathy, and is able to distance emotionally from his/her own problems. Bob Dole, Marilyn Monroe, Alice Cooper, and George Clooney were/are frequent third-person speakers. It is one way they attempt to distance their public persona from their actual self. The Thunker gets that and doesn’t blame celebrities for wanting public anonymity. After all, that’s why they went into politics and show biz, right? To avoid public scrutiny.
Because the third person approach appears to be something everyone should be taking up, The Thunker suggests that remedial classes be offered to teach people to speak in third person. Imagine how much better the world would be if everyone increased his/her wisdom, was more intellectually humble and more capable of empathy. They can start practicing today, Talk in Third Person Day.
Good luck.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
