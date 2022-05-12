Day is done. The sun sighs orange as she blinks heavily, drowsy from the day. An osprey glides across the sky, landing on a dead tree branch across the way, a fish flopping in its talons. Ducks glide across the water’s mirror in a silent flotilla. Even the geese, usually chasing each other off, bickering like spoiled children, are at peace, each couple tucked into their claimed territory of tall reeds, settled in for the night.
We don’t hear any traffic in the distance, no engines revving up by testosterone-driven teens, no motorcycle radios blaring music that doesn’t fit our taste. The evening is still.
All is well.
Then, what is that? We hear a long, sharp trill pierce the air. And then another, but in a different pitch. Another joins in, and in mere seconds we’ve gone from appreciating a tranquil evening by the lake to listening to a full chorus of toads singing their version of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. We listen with wonder. These little fellers are no bigger than my thumb yet they could easily fill a concert hall with their ringing voices.
It is somewhat entertaining, imagining the excitement of each of these male toads, inviting romance with their eager trills. But it is deafening.
We’re the same, we creatures of this earth, aren’t we? Bull elk bugle, male humpback whales produce a haunting song, birds chirp, bats shriek (it’s called “whistling”), crickets trill. Male human beings serenade (that’s how my dad wooed my mom), recite poetry, whisper sweet nothings, and like gorillas, drum on their chests (how do you think Tarzan got Jane?).
How does a female American toad choose one wooing male over another, with all that loud, frantic, calling? What is it about those throats inflated like balloons they find appealing? Since one female toad is going to lay 4,000 to 8,000 eggs for the winning male to fertilize, she certainly needs to be selective. But I think she’ll go deaf in the process.
We sit near the lake, awed by the cacophony. We don’t speak, we don’t move. Why disrupt this ritual that is part of nature’s circle of miracles?
Then, what’s that?
Silence.
Everybody stopped singing at the exact same second, as if the conductor toad waved his wand and pinched his webbed toes together to signal a cut-off. The immediate silence is as deafening as the continuous dissonant chords of a soundtrack to some grade B science fiction movie.
Maybe all those toads needed to catch their breath. Which they must have done because one started up again, another joined, and then they were all back to singing Bay-toad-en.
Day is done. We slowly, quietly gather ourselves and leave the male toads to their hopeful singing.
All is well.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
