Baseball is widely recognized as the national sport of the United States. It isn’t as popular as football if we go by the number of spectators watching the games. But there are traditions that run deep with baseball that don’t exist with football, there are superstitions that can win or lose a game—according to some players and fans, and there is a history to the game the goes back at least 40 years before football appeared on American fields.
Team names meant something back then, just as they do today. For some reason, clothing was a popular theme for team mascots: the New York City Knickerbockers came first, then the Boston Red Stockings, the Hartford Dark Blues, the Louisville Grays, the St. Louis Brown Stockings (a team that only existed for two years), the Chicago White Sox, the Black Sox (White Sox players who played dirty), and the Clean Sox (the guys who played by the rules).
If only Cleveland had stuck to the clothing theme back in 1900 when the team was founded. The Cleveland Sweatpants (“The Sweats”) or the Tank Tops (“The Tanks”) would have avoided the necessary name change that just took place—and the spar that is likely to fire up with the male roller derby team bearing the same name—the Guardians.
Baseball strikes deep emotions in folks, as you’ll see from responses I got from last week’s column about the song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and the Seventh Inning Stretch.
Rosemary A: My partner, Wylie, was a great baseball fan and pitcher in college. When bored he used to pantomime his pitching stance and delivery in our living room. He knew all the stats of major players and loved to go to a ballpark, eat hotdogs and cheer for the home team, minor and major league. I miss him! [Sounds like you had quite a catch in your pitcher partner, Rosemary. May those fond memories keep you swinging at whatever life pitches at you.]
Janis P: I used to watch baseball but got tired of them always stepping out of the box to adjust their batting gloves—and other equipment. I did get to see George Brett at a Royals game nine rows up from third base one time. [Obviously you’re one who wants to see the game move along at a faster pace, Janis. Traditionalists don’t like it, but the shorter game is picking up speed.]
Craig L: Ahhhh, baseball. I remember when I used to love that game. When they went on strike in 1981, the bastards broke my heart and I never did go back. I did pull for the Royals during their recent World Series run though. [Thirty years is plenty long enough to hold a grudge, Craig. It’s time to come back to the game. Bring Janis P. with you.]
Bill S: Again you scored with your column full of wonderful history and personal revelation. The Rockies’ Albuquerque team has the moniker ISOTOPES, because ?? [Good question, Bill. An isotope is defined as: “each of two or more forms of the same element that contain equal numbers of protons but different numbers of neutrons in their nuclei, and hence differ in relative atomic mass but not in chemical properties.” Seems like a perfectly appropriate team name to me.]
Dan W: When I was in high school, I worked in a machine shop in the summer. Bill (a man who worked there) always had the Cubs baseball game on, and the announcer Harry Caray would lead the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” It’s a memory I always have when I hear that song. [Makes you want to stand up and stretch every time, doesn’t it, Dan?]
And finally, this great story from my cousin Anne R: Loved this column. I will be sharing it with my fellow baseball buddies and co-workers. Did you know that I work for the White Sox?
[First, I should mention that Major League Baseball (MLB) changed its rules in 2020 so that doubleheaders are played as seven-inning games instead of nine innings because of COVID concerns. How, exactly, are the two related? And when COVID has been wiped out, will nine-inning games resume? On to Anne’s story:]
On a recent work day, the Sox were playing a doubleheader, two seven-inning games. A gentleman called after the first game, inquiring whether there had been a Seventh Inning Stretch. None of us knew. We were very busy, we work no where near the field and we couldn’t really be focused on the tv. The man was on his way down to the ball park, bringing his kids to their first ballgame and he was very excited for them to hear “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
He called back after the second game to tell us there is no Seventh Inning Stretch in a seven-inning game. We knew that too, by this time. He was very unhappy. I guess that was going to be the highlight of the outing. I never knew how important it is to some people! It might have been less important had we won. [Some people believe it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you Seventh Inning Stretch.]
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
