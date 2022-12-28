The New York Times dubbed 2022 as “The Year We Lost It. ” All of us, all together, are having a universal melt down (and I’m not referring to the temperature rise of our planet—even though that is something to be angry about). We’re talking about a full-out, kicking, pounding, wailing temper tantrum; the kind a three-year-old throws when you tell her she can’t have mac and cheese for lunch—again.
We’ve become rude, belligerent, raging maniacs, and in 2022 people seem to think this is okay. How did we become so irritable? So rude? So nasty and uncompromising?
My theory is that when one person witnesses another in a very visible, public role acting and speaking without an emotional filter, the collective population decides we have permission to behave in the same manner. I’m embarrassed by the outbursts, the name-calling, the bullying.
There are times each one of us thinks negative thoughts about a situation (“hey, that crazy driver cut me off! ”) or a thorny person (“that blockhead! ”), but we were brought up to bite our tongues. Remember, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all? ” And, “Don’t get bitter, get better? ”
Hopefully 2023 will take us back to more civil times, where we cut each other some slack, we agree to disagree, and we smile and are polite, even when it isn’t deserved.
Meantime, here is a little levity to close out 2022. Thank you to www.llerrah.com, a website that produces ecards, for providing the poem. We are seeing an end to The Year We Lost It—except where we gained it:
Twas the week after Christmas
and all through the house
Nothing would fit me,
not even a blouse.
The cookies I'd nibbled,
the eggnog I'd taste.
All the holiday parties
had gone to my waist.
When I got on the scales
there arose such a number!
When I walked to the store
(less a walk, more a lumber).
I'd remember the marvelous
meals I'd prepared;
The gravies and sauces
and beef nicely rared,
The wine and the rum balls,
the bread and the cheese
And the way I'd never said,
"No thank you, please."
So--away with the last
of the sour cream dip,
Get rid of the fruitcake,
every cracker and chip
Every last bit of food
that I like must be banished
Till all the additional
ounces have vanished.
I won't have a cookie—
not even a lick.
I'll want only to chew
on a long celery stick.
I won't have hot biscuits,
or corn bread, or pie,
I'll munch on a carrot
and quietly cry.
I'm hungry, I'm lonesome,
and life is a bore—
But isn't that what
January is for?
Unable to giggle,
no longer a riot.
Happy New Year to all
and to all a good diet!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
