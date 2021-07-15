Most Sunday mornings I make my coffee, get the newspaper off the front porch, and sit down to relax and catch up on the news. This Sunday newspaper-reading business used to take all morning, with a thick front section crammed with world news, a second section with national and regional news, a hefty sports section, a section with recipes and book reviews and theater news and synopses for the newest movies, a beefy editorial page and an op-ed page (called such because it is opposite the editorials). There were numerous pages of classified ads and “personals,” and a whole comic section we used to call “The Funnies.”
Today we get a mere twig of that old log-of-a-Sunday paper. I finish reading the last page at about the same time I’m catching the last drops of my second cup of coffee. The news itself is far from relaxing, but the morning routine starts the day off right.
Although I miss the density of the old Sunday paper, I don’t mind finishing it in an hour because of what comes next: I log onto Zoom on my laptop and join a group of friends in a session we call “Journeys.” Over the years we’ve done a lot of exploring in Journeys. We ask the questions we’ve always wanted to ask about Christianity, we explore other world religions, we express our doubts, our certainties, our faith—in God, in nature, in something, or in nothing. We’ve listened to talks given by Biblical scholars, current and former clergy and a Catholic nun. We’ve studied the history of Judaism and of Islam, and considered the parallels between Jesus and Muhammad. We are each on a personal journey and seek to learn from each other, from our own inner voice, and from an energy in us and around us that is so vast there is no name big enough for it.
Last Sunday Louise said in Journeys that she is certain this spirit—we’ll call it God—can be found in her dog. Now, I know I said I don’t want to be one of those “dog people” who is overly devoted to her pooch, but when I heard this, I understood what Louise meant.
I’ve been spending quite a bit of time lately thinking about our dog Chance and how God-like he is, in the more traditional way we think of God. Chance is always present, and always in the present. If I take him on an abbreviated walk because I have to leave for work in 15 minutes, he doesn’t hold a grudge. He’d rather go on an hour-long walk; to be one with nature and with me. But he goes on our short jaunt with perky ears and a radar tail; no complaint. When I get home later, that too-short walk is so forgotten. If I’m late, he cares not. Chance is tail-wagging happy to see me every singe time. When we do go on a longer adventure, he is curious about everyone we meet no matter what color they are, what shape, age, smell, language they speak or T-shirt message they wear. Nonjudgemental is Chance’s middle name. (To be transparent, I must confess that he isn’t quite as accepting of big dogs. He’s been bitten by one so he needs time to heal.)
When we leave the house and don’t take Chance with us, he follows us wistfully to the door because he yearns to be with us always. (How God-like!) When Joe and I sit together in the evening, Chance is right there with us, a paw thrown over my leg, not missing a thing. When one of us takes a nap, he naps too, nuzzled up as close as he can get. He’s got our backs.
Chance and I cannot carry on a two-way conversation, yet I look in his big, brown, puppy-dog eyes and he peers back at me without blinking for a very long time. We are definitely communicating; no words necessary. We go deep, and we pass love between us. I’m certain we both feel it. It’s mystical, really.
Usually toward the end of the day, after we’re finished playing with Bunny (his favorite, which is so ratty and nasty and smelly that only a dog could love it), he rolls over and bares his vulnerable underside to me, legs splayed, mouth slightly open in a little grin. I give him a belly rub and he goes into a serious trance like we used to try for at sleepovers in junior high. In return, if I have a bad day and need a little cry, he sits by me, rolls over, and lets me give him a belly rub! See how thoughtful he is?
For me, God is not a noun but a verb. The closest synonym I can come up with is love. It’s cliché I know, but it’s the best I can do. The other synonym is Chance, a dog who embodies love.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
