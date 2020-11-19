During the pandemic I’m doing all the things we’re told to do: I’m masking up, washing up and holing up. When I need to buy something—which isn’t often—I’m doing my shopping online. I’d prefer to shop in person, but I’m keeping a very small COVID-free bubble which means the computer has become my Elkhorn Avenue, websites are my Pearl Street Mall, the Internet is my Mall of America.
The neighbor down the street has a bin set out in front of her house with a sign above it identifying the bin as the place to deposit deliveries. I swear every time I walk by there’s a new box in that bin. She’s a shopper, obviously. Personally, I find the whole online shopping experience daunting. So much to choose from, so many reviews to read, so many bargains to search for! How can I ever decide? I avoid it as much as possible.
Recently Joe and I decided to acquire a very specific something that would require a lot of research, online exploring and eventually, some in-person appointments to test drive our top choices. I checked certain websites daily to see what new options had come in, I registered so I could be contacted when something that met most of our criteria came along, and from time to time we braved the big, virus-plagued world to see if in real life, we liked what we’d selected online.
The experience was not pleasant. We would make a choice, go see it in person, and return home empty handed and dejected. Often we’d see what we wanted online, call to make an appointment, only to be told someone beat us to it and the option was no longer available. Our spirits dropped and we wondered if we’d ever find what we were looking for. This went on for months.
Three weeks ago I went to the usual website and there it was—a picture of exactly what we were looking for. I called for an appointment and we got right in. Two days later we arrived home with our newly adopted dog, Chance. He’s six years old, 17 pounds, and an adorable mix of Cocker Spaniel, Chihuahua and Dachshund. (Don’t try to figure out the mating of such a blend. Just know that it works and produces quite a handsome mutt.) Chance has big brown eyes that make him look like a puppy, even though he’s 42 in people years, white fur socks on each of his paws and a patch on his head and neck that look like melting ice cream. One of his most endearing features is a tail that doesn’t just wag, it goes around in circles like a helicopter propeller. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him lift off and fly away some day.
I have never owned a dog, and one of my mantras throughout my adult life has been, “People and their dogs!” with a roll of my eyes. People who own dogs think their dogs are people. They’re not. They’re dogs. They eat their food from a bowl on the floor—in about 10 seconds flat. They have morning breath all day long and never even think about brushing their teeth. Instead they think about licking you on the lips. Some dogs slobber profusely. (Not our Chance, thank goodness.) Some dogs shed like a sheep being shorn. (Chance does not.) And all dogs bark. They bark when they’re happy, they bark when they’re afraid, they bark when they see other dogs, other people, or for no reason at all. Dogs bark. (My friend Jim B. once said, “If you don’t want a dog that barks, don’t get a dog.”) Needless to say, Chance barks. We are going to obedience classes to teach him to be selective with his vocality. It won’t be difficult to train him; he is highly motivated by hot dogs.
When I told my sister we adopted Chance, she was interested to know more. I was hesitant to share. “I don’t want to be one of those people who is all about her dog,” I said. I plan to love my dog but I don’t want to be obsessed. I desire to be a person separate from my dog—even when the dog doesn’t want to be apart from us.
“Sarah,” my sister replied, “You have a dog. You’re one of those people now.”
One of those people. One of the more than 80 million households in America that has a dog. That’s 53 percent of the homes in this country, according to Statista.com. Being “one of those people” is no big deal. (Cat lovers, don’t feel left out. You own more than 94 million feline friends.)
We adopted Chance through the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) but he didn’t come from an abusive home. He was surrendered because his former owners couldn’t afford him. He is very well behaved, goes eagerly into his crate to sleep at night, and waits quietly in the morning until we’re ready to let him out. He is potty and poo trained, he understands commands, he loves to go on walks—and even runs—and he doesn’t pester (too much) for people food. He’s a snuggler; he’s gentle and kind and adoring. Chance is exactly what we wanted in a dog.
