After I submitted last week’s column for publication, I worried I might have offended the Y chromosome population. I said they, as a whole, didn’t carry the label-reading gene that is ever so important when grocery shopping. Sure enough, I heard from readers either supporting my theory or defended Y chromosome carriers who read labels when necessary. [My comments are in brackets.]
First, Bill S. said, “I’m a man and a label reader, so there is ONE. Labels everywhere trend toward lower volume/contents/weight yet the product sells for the same price. It’s the same package and look, tricking the non-label-reader.” [We won’t be tricked, will we Bill! A one-pound box of Russell Stover candies is still the same dimensions but over the years it has been reduced in weight so now it only holds 9.4 ounces. Yet it is priced as if it were a pound. After being a fan since 1976, I quit buying Russell Stover candies. I’m no fool.]
My cousin Andy T. said, “I love grocery shopping even more so since lockdown. It's my little adventure!” [It should be noted that Andy is an executive chef. He’d be in the wrong business if he didn’t like shopping for food.]
Andy’s sister, Jean N. said, “So many people don’t like grocery shopping but I love it! It’s a world of delicious possibilities just waiting for us!” [As I mentioned in an earlier column, Jean and Andy’s mother—my Aunt Betty—was a food editor for the Chicago Tribune. Of course they like getting the groceries—they were born into it.]
Barb M. commented, “I too love to go grocery shopping, but haven't been since February!! [Husband] Sam goes every week for us and ONLY buys what's on the list! Ugh!! No surprises! But no temptations either.” [Thank you Sam, for helping keep Barb healthy. ]
Beth S. is “helped” by her husband too. “Tom has taken a liking to shopping but I feel gypped when he goes!” [But does he read the labels?]
Fran M. said, “[Husband] Clyde is the label reader, not me! [Chalk up another one for the male gender. ] I give him a list and he always adds little surprises that he finds. ” [Two stars for Clyde for adding a dash of romance to his grocery shopping! ]
Jacque R. reminded me that not all women are shoppers: “I smile and nod in agreement every time I read your column, EXCEPT I HATE GROCERY SHOPPING, not only labels but all variations on the theme!” [Hopefully Jacque has a husband like Barb’s, Beth’s and Fran’s. Maybe he does the cooking too!]
After I mentioned that my brother-in-law accidentally bought cottage cheese with chives, Richard L. said, “I have to admit I have inadvertently bought the chive infested cream cheese in the past. I am a little more careful with peanut butter though—believe it or not there is a brand named “Crazy Richard’s.” [one ingredient: peanuts.] Now once in a while I don't read the label and get the crunchy rather than creamy. This shopping thing is not for the faint of heart.”
And from Dave M., I heard this: “I must question your theory that grocery label-reading is caused by two X chromosomes. I wholeheartedly agree it IS correlated with two X chromosomes and that I, a holder of a Y chromosome, find it a tribulation. But is there causality?
Dave continued: “Ever look at the label on a bag of original Fritos? Most people expect old school junk food like Fritos to contain a long list of chemicals. Nope. Three ingredients: corn, corn oil, and salt. If you want to chip binge and feel less guilty about it Fritos are the ticket.” [Of course I knew this. I’m a label-reader! ]
This got me thinking: what other foods are on the grocery shelves consisting of three ingredients or less? Aha! There’s:
• Daisy sour cream (it was three-ingredient Daisy cottage cheese I mentioned in last week’s column),
• Quaker oatmeal,
• Ghirardelli unsweetened cocoa (with no mono and diglycerides),
• Martinelli apple juice (truly, 100 percent apple juice!),
• 100% maple syrup (it doesn’t matter which brand. If you don’t see “100%” on the label, don’t buy it, because it’s corn syrup, not maple syrup).
• Chobani, Dannon or Fage plain yogurt (thank you, Kathleen K., for showing me that it’s ok to eat plain yogurt, a learned behavior for sure),
• some Lara Bars (these are great on a hike),
• Ortega black beans (no preservatives), and
• Planter’s Harvest almonds (you don’t need to buy nuts roasted in other oils. Nuts have their own, delicious, natural—and healthy—oils.)
Wine and vinegar are also good bets for being made with three or fewer ingredients. Which, in a roundabout way, brings us back to Dave M., who said, “Sitting here studying the label on my Budweiser, it lists only hops, rice and barley malt.” Who could ask for anything more?
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.