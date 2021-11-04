Oh no! I just got word that my annual contract is going to expire. Today! Thankfully, I am told my subscription has been automatically renewed and the annual charge of $398.97 will be processed from my account.
Verbatim: “Within few hours.”
Whew! Saved by Pro Total Protection Plus, renewing my subscription just in the nick of time. They obviously have my best interest at heart!
I wonder what I subscribed to.
Advanced Lifelock Services Dept. is also keeping an eye out for me. Their email tells me that since I’ve “opted for direct debit services” they’ve charged my account $415.97, which will reflect on my statement as NPC_DV. They thanked me for “subscribing us again.”
No problem guys. After all, I can cancel at any time. But, umm…cancel what? I can find out by visiting “The Account Section Page.” On what website, I have no idea. That minor detail was not provided in the email.
So far, so good—my accounts are all paid up. But what about my car warranty?
And my Wells Fargo Banking account. A message from Wells Fargo says there has been fraudulent activity and the bank has temporarily disabled access to my online account. That must mean I have one—an online account, that is. Jackpot! I can start planning that trip to Hawaii now that I’ve stumbled upon money at Wells Fargo I didn’t know I had. Suppose there’s enough to cover airfare?
Wait! Another email has just appeared in my inbox. The subject fields tells me it is an “urgent notification.” It must be important. Gimme a minute while I check it out.
Sure enough, Pfizer needs me to take a “treatment survey.” If I answer their questions I’ll get an exclusive offer of up to $100 cash value. Not cash, mind you, but cash value. I am so excited!
When I finish the survey I’ll “unlock” 5+ special deals but I can only select one item “So There Is Enough For Everyone.” Each reward is free. All I have to do is pay for shipping and handling. What a deal! But due to high participation today (as opposed to other days when participation is low), rewards can only be guaranteed for 10 minutes.
Awww, c’mon; I’m slow. I need time to think about my answers. With the future of our drug industry depending on my opinion, I know Pfizer doesn’t want me to reply hastily.
I got the exact same email from Moderna. Same graphics, same verbiage, same urgent need.
In addition, I received a message from Amazon saying they were unable to validate important details about my account. At my earliest convenience I need to “verify now of a current bill” showing my name and address. I’ll get right on that.
“Hello, Wells Fargo? Would you please connect with Amazon and give them some important details about my account? I can’t spare the time—I’m busy taking part in a Lowe’s marketing survey. It’s just a short, 30-second home improvement survey, and when I’m finished answering I can get a promo award of $90-worth of skin cream. How can I pass that up?”
I got the exact same email from CVS. And Home Depot. Short, 30-second survey, $90 promo reward.
~oOo~
Here’s what goes through my head each time I get one of these random charge-my-account emails and car warranty voice messages: somebody must fall for the swarm of swindles or the scammers wouldn’t keep pestering us with them. But who takes the bait? Who hears these recorded announcements and panics? Who responds immediately to the bogus emails with a phone call and credit card number?
Additionally, why don’t these companies hire someone with a degree in English to proofread their material? Don’t tell them this, but if they made sure their grammar was correct, they’d be a lot more convincing. (I found an answer to my question: Scammers deliberately use poor grammar. It filters out most of the people who are smart enough to catch on to their flimflam. Really.)
In another email, someone named Xavier wants me to go to work for him. He even provided the code to the link to view the job offer. I better make sure my subscription to Pro Total Protection Plan is up to date, in case Xavier is a fraud and there is no job offer.
It’s not like I need the money, with my windfall account at Wells Fargo and all the rewards I’m bringing in from completing online surveys.
