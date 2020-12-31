For this past Christmas I made tree ornaments that were a once-in-a-lifetime design: a snowman wearing a face mask. If I’d given these ornaments as gifts last Christmas, the recipients would have unwrapped these little N95 guys and shrugged. But in 2020 a masked snowman ornament made perfect sense.
I sign and date the ornaments I make each year and that was different this year as well. On the base of the snowmen I wrote, “2020. The Year That Wasn’t. ” That pretty much sums it up.
In 2020 we stayed home. We ate in. We canceled appointments, celebrations and classes—or moved them online. Sadly, we also held virtual funerals. Yet, when my family had an online memorial service for Aunt Bobbie, who died of COVID, I reconnected with distant cousins I hadn’t seen in years. We agreed we won’t wait years to see each other again, thanks to Zoom.
In 2020 people talked about quarantining (which sounds medical and sterile), social distancing (which sounds like a party that is far from home) and lockdown (and that sounds like it involves a cell and handcuffs which, come to think of it, is what 2020 felt like a lot of the time). We discussed our bubbles (which is completely different from saying, “Is your adorable baby smiling at me or is he just passing—um—bubbles? ”). We talked about the numbers (and that’s not in reference to the number of pounds we’ve gained since this all started in March) and about flattening the curve (we’re not talking referring to the curves created by those pounds I just mentioned).
We learned that singing “Happy Birthday to You” twice takes 20 seconds and that’s how long we’re supposed to wash our hands. But I timed myself and I can sing “Happy Birthday” in 4.46 seconds if I sing it to someone with a one-syllable name. So I sing “Stairway to Heaven” instead. (It’s the longest song I can think of. We loved it in high school because we got to slow dance to it for eight whole minutes.)
In 2020 we started keeping a list of people we had even remote thoughts about getting together with, and then checked it twice if we did meet, say in the driveway. We learned this was called contact tracing. It did not involve either contact paper or tracing paper. Just note paper stuck to the fridge with a list of suspicious names on it, a la McCarthyism. If we were in the vicinity of someone who was exposed, we had to self-isolate for two weeks. It’s COVIDspeak and it was the language of 2020.
We’ve become familiar with the CDC, PPE, WHO, WFH and Dr. Anthony Fauci, now a household name that is guaranteed to show up in a future Trivial Pursuit game. (No, he never endorsed the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID, nor did he say injecting bleach into your bloodstream was a good idea. That was somebody else.)
It didn’t take long to figure out we only need a fifth of the wardrobe in our closet. The other clothes—you know, the pants with zippers and blouses that require a bra—are for when you are with other people. Pajamas and sweats are all you need when you don’t leave the house.
In 2020, automobile travel became the new air travel. Now, when I get into a car, I look forward to the trip as if I were flying to Hawaii, even if I’m only going to the park to walk the dog. An outing! And I pack like it too. At a minimum I take a mask, water, snacks, lunch, wipes and hand sanitizer. (Whenever I use my sanitizer I get the urge to drink a margarita, on ice with salt please. I figured out it’s because my hand sanitizer smells like tequila.)
Until March many of us had never heard of Zoom, and by April we’d figured out how to rejoin a meeting in mere seconds after the free 40 minutes are up. Zoom has been a lifeline for a lot of people throughout this pandemic. Despite its flaws (don’t ever try to sing with others on the screen. It’s a disaster!), Zoom makes it so that there can only be one conversation carried at a time so you don’t have to miss any news. Everybody gets to hear that Zia is expecting, news that otherwise might be shared in the living room while you’re getting a drink in the kitchen. (Apparently there has been a boom of corona babies being born, starting in mid-December, exactly nine months after lockdown.)
If we didn’t know it already, because of coronavirus we learned that nature is the great healer. When I see my mom through the window, so close and yet so far away, I yearn so badly to put my arms around her, feel her familiar shape and kiss her soft skin. So I find a big tree and stretch my arms around its trunk. I flatten my front against its bark, press my cheek into its roughness, and squeeze as hard as I can. I might even kiss that big old tree. It makes me feel better. Hugging trees has always made me feel better.
There are things yet to learn from 2020, the year that came to a halt under the curse of a pandemic. My prediction is that when it’s all over, when the hex is lifted and we are once again free to roam, we will look back at 2020 and wish we had some of its idiosyncrasies back. The slower pace, the added time with family, the home-cooked meals, the long walks. And tree hugs.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address,
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
