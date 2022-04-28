Today is the 20th anniversary of the first Poem in Your Pocket Day. This special day takes place every year during National Poetry Month. You can participate in many ways that don’t actually involve a pocket (such as posting a poem on social media or emailing your favorite poem to your friends and family) but the blue true way is to print a poem on a piece of paper, tuck it in your pocket, and pull it out and read it aloud when the opportunity presents itself. Read it to whomever is in the break room during lunch, recite it while standing on your porch, or from an open window, or at a resting spot during a hike. Best yet, shout it from a mountaintop!
The poem you choose doesn’t have to be long or complex. If you don’t have a favorite poem you want to share, there are several here you can use. These come from a collection read by attendees of the 10th annual Thunker Poetry Salon.
Richard N. from “North By-God Dakota” read a verse by a well-known Japanese poet, Naoshi Koriyama. It is a good guide for reading and understanding poetry. Read a poem once and it becomes familiar. Read it again and over again and it becomes a rich surprise; a friend:
Unfolding Bud
One is amazed
By a water-lily bud
Unfolding
With each passing day,
Taking on a richer color
And new dimensions.
One is not amazed,
At first glance,
By a poem,
Which is tight-closed
As a tiny bud.
Yet one is surprised
To see the poem
Gradually unfolding,
Revealing its rich inner self
As one reads it
Again
And over again.
Ann K. read this delightful little poem, written by her cousin’s husband, the well-known poet David Lee Garrison:
And Dog Said
In the beginning
God said to Dog,
"Your name is mine
in the mirror
so I grant you
the next creation."
And Dog said,
"I would like someone
to walk with me."
So God made Man
with hardly any sense
of smell and just two legs.
And God said to Dog,
"He has only a few words
like come and fetch,
and knows little
of the earth
and its redolence,
but let him totter along
behind you and learn. ”
Elise R. read a dog poem too, this one heartwarming, written by the grandmother of her husband, Lauren M.
According to Plan by Caroline Cain Durkee
No one had told him the wonderful news
But here he came, suddenly, bringing the shoes
With soiled canvas tops and worn rubber soles
Used by his pal on their man-and-dog strolls.
He carried them out to their spot in the hall
And waited on guard for the old whistled call.
When everyone marveled that he understood,
He explained with his bark the best way he could
His pal’s solemn promise when he went away
That he would come back – and this was the day!
Rosemary A. shared an original poem celebrating spring. This would be a good one to carry in your pocket, to encourage the season we’re so very eager to see:
Cardinals by Rosemary Anderson
When I walk I know it’s spring,
the cardinals sing.
Magnolias are about to burst
But cardinals first.
Their clergy vestments shine in crimson,
Cardinals winsome.
A flash of red, a pure delight,
A welcome sight.
Carole C. wrote about being a poet. Here is what she composed and read:
The Poet by Carole Carter
People don’t quite
Know what to say
When you tell them
You write poetry.
“Oh?
How nice.
I never understood poetry myself. ”
But never,
Well hardly ever,
Do they ask you to read
One of your poems to them.
It’s like asking you to get undressed
In front of them
They seem embarrassed for you
That you would admit freely
To such an unusual
Endeavor.
We may need to extend poetry month into May, as I have several more verses to impart from the poetry salon. Until then, fill your pocket with a poem and share it today.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
