Because it had been awhile since I’d seen a doctor, I’d collected a lengthy list of minor curiosities about my body— a snapping ankle, a crackling elbow, a popping knee; a tender place here, a little spot there. It was time to schedule a physical.
The first available time slot was six months out. I took it. But six months later, only days away from my appointment, I watched the liquid from a dropper make two dark lines on a COVID test kit so I had to reschedule—another six months in the future. That meant it was one full year after I first called to make an appointment that I finally got a physical exam. I was ready! I was going to take full advantage of every poke, palpate, prod, and percuss the doctor would give out.
On the day of, after proving that this long-awaited appointment would be paid for, I was told to slip off my shoes and step on the scale. I had planned for this. I’d worn the lightest clothes in my closet so that I wouldn’t weight more than I did the last time I had been on the doctor’s scale. (I don’t think the doctor ever looks at my weight on the chart. Still, I do it. Does anyone else do this?) Then I was ushered into the exam room and told to fully undress. As instructed, I put on a faded “gown” the size of a California king sheet—open to the back. I sat on the crunchy-paper-covered exam table and draped my lap with a giant paper napkin. (If this was provided to keep me warm in my open-air get-up, it failed.)
I was tempted to get off the exam table to retrieve my phone from my jeans pocket so I could do Wordle while I waited. But I resisted, mostly because I would have to figure out how to sit down again in a way to keep the California king sheet covering my bare backside. I left the phone where it was. Soon enough I heard a single knock and in came my physician.
I can’t remember the last time I’ve had a physical. My oh my, things have changed.
The doctor didn’t place a wood depressor on my stuck-out tongue and ask me to say, “aaaahhhh.”
She didn’t shine a beam of light in my eyes, flick it away, then flash it back again.
She didn’t stick a light in my ears and angle it first this way, then that.
Nor did she have me push my foot against her palm to the right, to the left, toward the wall, toward my head.
Here’s the thing I missed the most: she didn’t tap my knee with her rubber mallet to watch my lower leg swiftly swing out involuntarily. In the past I always laughed out loud at the sensation that mallet induced and I had looked forward to the little tickle from my past. Instead we talked about diet, exercise and sleep. The fickle tickle of a mallet-produced kick didn’t show up during this less than invigorating conversation.
According to Wired magazine, the routine health checkup like I just had has “virtually no impact on overall health or longevity. ” People are opting for remote checkups—taking pulse and blood pressure at home—while addressing their health concerns through education and lifestyle modifications. Why wait six months or more to have a doctor do routine tests when you and I can do them at home—without having to undress and don an air-conditioned tent? (Paps, mammograms and colonoscopies excluded.)
Annual physicals are time-consuming and expensive. What was I doing, seeing a physician when I had no major health complaints?
The answer goes back more than a hundred years, when physical exams became routine. Humans need touch. There is something healing about the laying on of hands. Especially after we all spent the deprived COVID-19 years avoiding the handshake, hugging nobody and kissing the air, the smallest touch does so much for our mental and physical health.
The doctor didn’t test my reflexes but she rubbed my neck (detecting glands), gently pressed into the small of my back (“There? ” she asked when I told her of a nagging ache), and kneaded my belly like bread dough. She sat on her little stool-on-wheels while we chatted like old friends, sharing grievances about growing older and agreeing that getting older beats the alternative. I’d guess she was assessing my mettle and fettle throughout the conversation. She gave me a clean bill of health.
My doctor’s simple touch, direct eye contact and undivided attention made me feel confident I am taking good care of myself and getting quality care from her. That in-person touch was worth the wait.
