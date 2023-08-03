The Thunker, August 4, 2023

With all the hype over the recently released movie, Barbie, I decided to get out the one Barbie doll I’ve kept since I was six years old and see how she’s held up. My Barbies were hand-me-downs from the neighbor girls because there was no way my mother was going to buy me, at age six, one of the bosomy, tiny-waisted, tippy-toed dolls or her pink plastic dream house. (Mom liked it when I played dolls in the front yard and tucked my babies into a bed I made in the crook of a bush.)
One Christmas I got a brand new, rough and rugged Jane West in her turquoise jeans and western shirt, and her horses Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, but never did I get a Barbie in the box. So I took what I could get. That meant my cast-off was a “lesser” Barbie doll, Midge, with short, curly hair and eyes looking off to the side like she’s avoiding eye contact. (To me, she was inferior because she had short hair. The most popular Barbie ever was the Totally Hair Barbie, whose extra long hair reached all the way to her stiletto-formed feet.)
I’ve never known someone named Midge. Why would anyone name their child after an annoying little fly that joins its pals in a swarm hovering just above a lake? Yet there she was, Barbie’s best friend: Midge. (Actually, her name is Margaret. Barbie called her Midge, maybe because she was an annoying best friend who hovered a little too close, invading Barbie’s personal space while avoiding eye contact.)
Yesterday, after I saw the Barbie movie—to which I wore my hot-pink sunglasses—I researched Midge’s history. It ends up Midge, originally released in 1963 and re-released in the 1980s, was married to Ken’s best friend Alan and was pregnant. This made her unpopular with parents who thought she was too young to be a mother. They were afraid Midge would promote teen pregnancy.
It turns out the short, curly-haired doll I have is not Midge, but “Bubble Cut Barbie. ” She was first issued in 1961 and, although she wasn’t popular with little girls like me, collectors loved her and love her still—despite her greasy face (caused by a breakdown in the vinyl Mattel used to make the dolls.)
I am not being very kind in describing my Bubble Cut Barbie, but I’ve kept her more than 55 years so there must be something about her I like. I can tell you exactly what that is.
My Bubble Cut Barbie isn’t wearing the red swimsuit she came in, nor is she in a long, tight-fitting glitz and glitter gown. She long-ago lost her little pearl earrings and her high-heeled shoes, and the red of her lips has worn off some. What sets her apart is her hand-knitted wardrobe that looks like it came straight out of Jackie Kennedy’s closet (only much, much smaller).
My mom wouldn’t let me have a brand new Barbie, but she knitted her brand new clothes, using teensy-tiny needles, snaps and buttons the size of sunflower seeds, and patterns that met the fashion demands of the early 1960s. I have a short skirt and roll-collar top set, a long skirt and sleeveless top set, a matching “fur” stole and pillbox hat, and a knee-length overcoat. I love thinking of my mom, secretly knitting these miniature outfits while enjoying a quiet household after her kids had gone to bed.
The only Barbie item I adored almost as much as the handmade clothes was my Skipper coloring book. Skipper was Barbie’s younger sister and she had the most beautiful long, straight hair cut perfectly even across the bottom. In the line-drawing pictures, her hair swung as if it were one solid plate. I dreamed of having Skipper’s locks as I colored page upon page in my coloring book.
The Barbie movie came at a time when our society needed a diversion. In my opinion, it’s an average movie getting way more fanfare than it deserves. But it brought back some fun memories of a dreamy childhood and that made Barbie a movie worth seeing.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.