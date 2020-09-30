We all have our own idiosyncrasies. That’s what my dad would say when I got frustrated over someone else’s behavior.
Idiosyncrasy. It’s such a great word, and easy enough to pronounce once you’re heard somebody else say it first. We all have them, idiosyncrasies, just like we all have words that we struggle to pronounce. Last week we reviewed some of the most common difficult words. I heard from a plethora of readers who had their own tonguer-saults to share [my comments are in brackets]:
Carol C. said, “My mother, an educated woman, called shrimp srimp and chicken shicken. And then there was Tubberware. I miss her.” [It’s exactly an idiosyncrasy like Tubberware that makes us want to hold onto our memories of a loved one. There’s nobody like our moms, is there Carol?]
Richard L. told me, “My daughter has a dog by the name of Pitkins which she insists is pronounced Pickings, the t being silent. We now just call the dog ‘Silent T.’” [Listen, Richard, we often wrestle with the idea of building rapport with a “Silent T.” Just whistle for Pitkins and don’t bristle when he hustles to you. Silent T. What a hoo_!]
Sooz C. had her own additions to our hard-to-pronounce word list: “I nominate desks as a challenging word to pronounce. Larynx is often pronounced ‘lair-nix’ instead of ‘lay-rinks’ by those of us who misplaced the n. [Wait... it's not lair-nix? Well I'll be!]
Kay M. added, “How about aluminum and exacerbate?” [Ask many a youngster to cover the leftover spaghetti with aluminum. You’re likely to exasperate her, thus exacerbating her trouble pronouncing the word spaghetti. Why is spaghetti so difficult for kids to say? The h is silent, after all.]
Sarah F. pointed out that an anemone isn’t just the buttercup plant. “There is also a creature called a sea anemone,” she said.
Karen F. commented, "I cannot say rural. I have to screw up my mouth and lips and it doesn't sound anything like rural. This was a real problem when I was working throughout Kansas and had to talk about rural counties. Not good. I wonder if the common heighth is a midwestern pronunciation because I don't remember ever hearing that pronunciation back east. And, anemone. When Dan [the banjo man] and I were on our honeymoon 50+ years ago, we heard a tour guide mention that there weren't ‘enemies’ anymore because people kept stealing them. We couldn't imagine what ‘enemies’ people were stealing!” [Ask Sarah F. She seems to know about sea enemies.]
Karen J. said, “So much for teaching phonics (fonix) for the English language. You can’t spell it if you can’t say it and if you can pronounce it, you can’t spell it the way it sounds.” [Yeah. What she said. I think. ]
My second cousin Melanie said, “As a speech pathologist, no kid with an r disorder graduates from speech from me until they can say squirrel, world or rural.” [That’s the purpose of speech pathology, but ouch. Couldn’t they just say tree chicken, globe and out-in-the-country instead?]
Ginger H. said, “We all have them! For me it is Reveille—the Texas A&M mascot or blown on a trumpet in the morning at a military base. Trips me up every time.” [I know. Or in textese, IKR? (I know, right?) I see the word reveille and my mind automatically thinks revile. Thankfully I don’t lose sleep over it because they play Taps before bed at night. There’s nothing easier to pronounce than Taps. Unless there’s a Silent T.]
Finally, Virginia K. offered this: “To learn how to correctly pronounce Worchester with or without the shire, just live in New England! That, Plymouth (home of the pilgrims and pronounced plim eth), Hingham (hing em), Weymouth (whey meth), and so it goes. We Yankees are proud of our town/words that no one can pronounce. It's a test to make shuah you ah from heah not theyah.”
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
