Imagine that a spaceship full of aliens from a faraway galaxy landed on Earth and spent several years here, studying us Earthlings on our unique planet. They would witness the seasons, the vast array of plants and animals, sea creatures and corals, spiders and webs. They would see us pollute our ecosystems and watch us try to eliminate the lovely dandelion. (“Why?” they would ask in alienese. No one would be able to give a good answer.) The aliens would watch us force fissures in our globe as if we were trying to crack it open like an egg, to extract fossil fuels. (“Don’t you have enough?” they would ask. “There is never enough,” we would answer.)
They would watch our courtship rituals, our marrying and divorcing and our procreating practices. They would witness our political systems, our violation and enforcement (or not) of laws, our bickering; our lying, cheating, shooting, bombing, and world wars. And they would observe how an obscure concept, something most people in our country call God, would continually rip apart our civilization.
“What is this God?” they would ask.
Good question.
How does one define God? This is something each of us has considered from time to time and for many of us, more often than that. For some of us, our explanation has evolved into something we absolutely know concretely. For others of us, our vision has shrunk and perhaps disappeared altogether, along with our belief that there is a God at all. Others of us simply cannot pin a definition on God.
The Merriam-Webster definition of God (with a capital G) is: the supreme or ultimate reality. The Being —perfect in power, wisdom, and goodness—who is worshipped as creator and ruler of the universe (as in Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and Hinduism).
In this country, where the predominant religion is Christianity, God is viewed as the supreme being, creator, and principal object of faith. Atheists reject the belief in any deity and agnostics believe that the existence of God is unknown and unknowable.
God is often considered to be akin to the Great Chess Player in Heaven: ruler of the universe—with a plan—calling the shots and manipulating us like pawns. (These believers usually think everything happens for a reason.) God is sometimes seen as the most benevolent (if we narrowly miss getting hit by a semi-truck, it is because God moved us out of the way just in the nick of time), while other times God is viewed as not involved in humanity apart from creation. (It took God six days to create the heavens and earth and the seventh day God brushed off God’s hands and said, “I’m finished.”) Some people think of God is the universe itself.
Some traditions see God as the source of all moral obligation. These traditions focus on a relationship with God through acts such as worship and prayer.
God is sometimes described without reference to gender, while others use terminology that is gender-specific. Worldwide, God is referred to by different names depending on the language and cultural tradition.
So when our visiting aliens ask about God, how would we answer?
Episcopal Bishop John Shelby Spong (1931-2021) said there is no possible way to define God. “God is an extension of us,” he said. “God is the source of life, the source of love, and the ground of all being.”
“Therefore,” Spong said, “Live fully. Love wastefully. Be all you are capable of being.” This is the way Christ lived.
Personally, I believe God is the energy around us and within us—I think of it as molecules or bubbles floating in the air that we can keep or give away—the love, the healing, the forgiveness, the compassion. When I pray, I breathe in and breathe out that energy, strengthening me to be all I am capable of being.
When I encounter an alien asking about God (wouldn’t that be cool?), or when I see my neighbor using chemicals on his lawn, or bump elbows with an annoying homeless person on a subway, I don’t try to explain God, because I cannot. But I can show God. I can live God. I can love. That doesn’t hurt anyone. I pray every day that I don’t hurt anyone. I only ask to draw on God-energy so I can love more.
Bill M. said it well at the beginning of our Rotary meeting last week: “I suggest we frame our prayers and thoughts as opportunities to give thanks for our blessing and reinforce our potential for serving others. Regardless of beliefs, this tradition also provides opportunities for internal reflection to reinforce our orientation to the virtues of honesty, fairness, goodwill within our community, and providing value through service to all concerned, as well as Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.”
If we all live this way—serving others—, our imaginary aliens will become our friends, and they might invite us to go back to their home with them for a visit. We would hope for equal treatment there.
