During a recent trip to New Hampshire, I sat in a rocking chair on the front porch of our Half Moon cottage and looked out at a hillside covered with trees. There was a mix of colors—red, orange, green, yellow, even purple—spread thickly across the landscape, as if Paul Bunyan had just poured himself a giant bowl of Fruit Loops. That’s what they aptly call the trees displaying their autumn colors in the Northeast: Fruit Loops.
Later, as I sat squeezed into my middle seat on the airplane, nose to nose with the tray in its upright and locked position in front of me, I closed my eyes and imagined the Fruit Loops. My breathing slowed, my shoulders dropped, and then Joe nudged me so I could tell the flight attendant what I wanted to drink. (Fifty years after the title change was made, I still want to call her a stewardess. I fully support the gender neutral moniker, but “stewardess” is what comes to mind first.) She handed me a bag of snacks and a napkin and moved on.
How many little cocktail napkins were distributed on my flight? I wondered. How many are handed out in a single day? How many people—besides me—keep them because they haven’t been used and can be repurposed? On the flip side, how many unused napkins get thrown away? (Not to mention plastic cups, water bottles, and aluminum cans.) More than 2.5 million people fly every day from U. S. airports. If each passenger gets two napkins (one with the drink, one with the snack) and very few people use them or keep them…yikes! That’s a lotta napkins being added to our garbage heaps. They make great bookmarks, if you’re wondering how to repurpose them. Or, instead of using a paper towel, use an airline napkin to wipe up a little drop of something on your kitchen counter. Save the planet one cocktail napkin at a time!
I dug out a pen from my bag at my feet and began to write random travel thoughts—on a napkin. Those thoughts included:
1) The nicest airport restroom I have ever used is in Concourse A of the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, or BWI. It was sparkling clean and odor-free, light and bright, the stalls were spacious to accommodate carry-on luggage, and there were cut fresh flowers in a vase on the countertop. Joe said the men’s restroom had fresh flowers too. If you’re in the Baltimore airport and need a “rest,” I recommend Concourse A.
2) Remember when a phone on an airplane was unheard of? Then they started to appear as part of the set-up in front of your seat, along with your tray, the emergency instruction card, and the airline magazine with fun crossword puzzles. To use that phone would cost more than your airline ticket, but it was whiz-bang just to think you could call someone from 30,000 feet in the air. Those bulky handsets quickly became obsolete when we all started carrying cell phones, which we call “phones.” Flight attendants call them “small portable electronic devices,” and you can’t use them while en route. There are no more magazines or crossword puzzles either. I miss them.
3) I’m a rules follower. When the flight attendant tells us we need to make sure our bags are completely under the seat in front of us, I use my foot to nudge my bag just a little farther under that seat. So when the woman sitting next to me kept her oversized purse with the heavy chain strap in her lap while I was shoving my bag deeper into the unreachable zone on the floor in front of me, I chafed. And when the flight attendant leaned in, pointed and said, “Be sure your bag is fully under the seat,” but ignored the suitcase/purse in the lap next to me, I considered saying something. Why do some people think the rules don’t apply to them? What happens if we have to make an emergency landing and we must exit the plane quickly and my arm gets twisted in the heavy chain strap of the lap-purse and everyone else gets out safely but I go down in flames with the plane? What about that?
4) Who has the rights to the armrests? Since I almost always take a middle seat (because then I can be close to the front of the aircraft where I can deplane faster), shouldn’t I have first right of refusal with the armrests? Yes, I should, but it doesn’t work that way. I have to keep a close watch on my row mates and as soon as one moves his/her arm—to take a napkin and snack from the flight attendant, for example—I quickly slide my arm onto the rest and anchor it there. Several times I’ve had to elbow-wrestled my row mate for that little patch of comfort (one side or the other; never both). When I’ve lost, I’ve been known to offer a bribe for the coveted spot: one crisp, clean cocktail napkin in return for solo use of the armrest. So far I haven’t had a single taker.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.