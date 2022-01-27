You know what I mean?
Aaargh! All those words, those empty, wasted words. Often when I listen to a radio interview in my car, I grit my teeth and purse my lips to keep from counting aloud those “crutch words,” holding up my fingers like a baseball umpire to track each filler as I learned to do in Toastmasters. (In Toastmasters, an organization designed to help people improve their public speaking skills, the “Ah Counter” counts every ah and um a speaker says when making a speech and reports the total at the end of the meeting. It’s amazing how quickly we learn to eliminate those stumbling words when we know someone’s counting them.)
My interview-editing is a curse that has been cast on me by the airwave fairies. Their spell makes it so that I cannot listen to an on-air interview without counting crutch words. These same fairies tease us sometimes by stretching ouuuuut our wooooords on Zoom so we sound like Lurch from The Addams Family. “Yoooouuu raaaang?”
As a grammar devotee, I edit everything I read, from the instructions on a box of Cream of Wheat (why do they make that type so tiny?) to the colorful ads in glossy art magazines. In fact, I often find my own errors—after my column has gone to press, wouldn’t you know. (Speaking of errors, texting is the worst for typos. It’s the autocorrect effect. Autocorrect: can’t text with it; can’t text without it.)
As with the written word, when I listen to an interview on the radio, I find myself mentally red-lining what people say. (To put your mind at rest, I do not have this problem when I am engaged in conversation. Only when I listen to interviews on the radio.)
Rarely does an interviewee answer a question without starting with a crutch word or phrase. “So…” is quite common, as is, “I mean…” and these days, “Yeah, ” which is short for, “Yeah-no.” It must be a glitch in the human design that we don’t simply start a sentence at the beginning, with no precursor. If you haven’t noticed it yet, now you will. You can thank me later for bringing it to your attention.
But wait. There’s more. Who knew there would be trends in radio interviews? There are. Recently, the pre-answer compliment has come into favor. After the interviewer poses a question, the guest begins each of his answers with, “That’s a good question,” or, “Thank you for asking that question.”
Of course it’s a good question—that’s what an interviewer does! She asks questions. Good ones. She doesn’t need to be thanked for asking them. That’s her job! The guest’s job is to answer them.
“Just answer her question! ” I say to my radio—sometimes with my outside voice.
You want to know my other interview pet peeves, I can tell. Here are two:
1) “To make a long story short…” Whenever someone claims they’re going to shorten their story, you know you’re in it for the long haul. What they mean is, “To make a long story longer.”
2) The word, “perfect. ” I hear this more from people in the service industry than on the air. When I ordered my meal at a restaurant recently, the server wrote on her little notepad and replied, “Perfect. ” After she’d taken the other orders I added, “I didn’t get a knife. May I have one?” she smiled, nodded and said, “Perfect.”
The world has been a stressful place lately. People are trying to be positive (except with COVID, when we want to be negative), but positive is good enough. Perfect should be reserved for editing.
