As we stumble forward into an erratic year ahead, we pause, find our footing, and look over our shoulder at the past to see how we got where we are. While on solid ground, I’ve taken a minute to reflect on my 17 years as a columnist for the Estes Park News:
Writing a weekly column has been a truly enriching experience for me. The Thunker has given me an opportunity to share my thoughts and ideas with a larger audience, and it's allowed me to reflect on my own beliefs and values in a more meaningful way.
But it hasn't always been easy. Coming up with a new topic to write about every week can be a real challenge, especially when I'm feeling uninspired or busy with other commitments. Some weeks, the ideas just seem to flow and I can knock out a column in a few hours. Other weeks, it feels like I'm pulling teeth trying to come up with something worth reading. But I've learned that if I just start writing, the ideas usually will come. Sometimes, I'll start with a vague idea and let it take me wherever it wants to go. Other times, I'll have a clear direction in mind.
Despite these struggles, I've found that the process of writing a weekly column has helped me to think more deeply about the world around me and to clarify my own thoughts on various issues. It's also been a great way to connect with readers and to engage in meaningful discussions with them through the comments section.
One thing I've learned over the course of writing The Thunker is that it's important to keep an open mind and to be willing to change my opinion based on new information or perspectives. I've received a lot of feedback from readers over the past few months, and some of it has challenged my assumptions and forced me to reconsider my viewpoints. This has been a valuable learning experience for me, and I'm grateful to have such a diverse and engaged community of readers.
In addition to the personal and intellectual benefits of writing a weekly column, I've also found it to be a great way to practice my writing skills and to challenge myself creatively. It's easy to fall into a rut and to write the same types of pieces over and over again, but The Thunker has forced me to think outside the box and to come up with fresh and interesting topics on a regular basis.
Writing a weekly column has been a rewarding and fulfilling experience. I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to write The Thunker and to share my thoughts and ideas with all of you. It's given me the opportunity to reflect on my life and the world around me, and to share those thoughts with others. I hope that The Thunker continues to be a source of inspiration and insight for both myself and my readers. I look forward to continuing to write for the foreseeable future.
Nice thoughts, aren’t they? But the comments above were not put together by me, myself and I. They were written by none other than AI. Artificial Intelligence. You just read a computer-generated column.
The sentiment is real. I truly love to write The Thunker, sometimes I do poke around for a bit before I come up with a topic, and I am grateful to the EP News and to all Thunker readers near and far who appreciate what I write each week. But rather than express my sentiments myself, I asked a universal, invisible brain to do it. In in mere seconds, I had 450 words saying what would have taken me about an hour and a half to write.
It was too easy. The hardest part was logging onto the Chat GPT website because it was overwhelmed by other internet users pushing to get in. (Probably college freshmen trying to get their first essays of the second semester turned out.) Finally at about 8:00 p. m. I was able to access the site. From there it was a cinch. The chat asked what I wanted to do. I typed, “Write a column of about 700 words. ” The chat provided a field for me to provide whatever information I wanted. I typed, “How writing a weekly column called The Thunker is fun and therapeutic. It is also difficult to come up with a new topic every week. ” The chat immediately started typing and within seconds, I had a column.
It was simple, but it didn’t feel right. For one, I missed my time visiting with all of you. You’re my friends and it feels like I ditched you for a date with an empty shoe box. Plus, AI didn’t use any parentheses and if you haven’t noticed, I use them a lot. (Maybe AI doesn’t think they’re artificial enough.) And unlike AI, I would never say writing my column is like pulling teeth. It’s more like brushing my teeth with the most minty, frothy toothpaste there is. It’s refreshing, and usually ends with a smile.
Don’t worry, The Thunker isn’t going to become artificially intelligent. Indubitably, the column on page 9 of the Estes Park News won’t become any more intelligent than it has been for the past 17 years. But it’s real. Your feedback assures me it gets a passing grade. And as the computer wrote, I hope that The Thunker continues to be a source of inspiration and insight for both myself and my readers for a long time to come.
