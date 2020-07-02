There are three books I keep close when I write this column. The first is the American Heritage Dictionary, which I have mentioned in this space several times in the past. I received my edition from Grandma Ward as a high school graduation gift. Taped to first page is the gift tag which reads in her familiar, old-school script, “Dear Sarah. May you enjoy this book for a long time. Love Gram. 1978.” I doubt Gram ever dreamed I’d be using the same dictionary 42 years later.
I love everything about it: its red hard cover with a gold eagle imprinted on it; the speckled fore edge (the outer edge of the pages) ; the round cut-outs on the fore edge, called index notches, that run diagonally, top to bottom, front to back, in alphabetical order, indicating where a new section starts; the aged-paper smell when I open the tome; its heft; and the yellowed newspaper crossword puzzles dated 1986 that I have chosen to leave tucked between its pages, even though the puzzles are done.
Sometimes I look up the spelling or definition of a word on my computer, but I also choose to visit my old friend, the American Heritage Dictionary. We’re buddies.
The second book I keep on the shelves above my drop-down writing desk is Roget’s International Thesaurus. (I grew up thinking his name was “Rodg-ETT.” Please don’t tell anyone that.) This treasury of words, first published in 1852 when Roget was 72, is different than the dictionary because the words are grouped according to idea rather than alphabetically.
First I go to the index in the back of the book where I look up the idea of a word. Let’s pick a random word: hope. The idea of hope could mean several things, one just a smidge different from the next: desire, wish, aspiration, hopefulness, sanguine expectation, cardinal virtues, belief, possibility, recourse and expect. The subcategory wish falls under the broader category desire, which has been assigned the number 100. So I go to the page with the 100s on it and there, a rich collection of colorful, useful words await. It’s like Christmas each time I look up a word. I read each synonym until I find the exact word I am looking for. This makes me very happy.
My thesaurus gets it. It knows. It can put into a word exactly what I am trying to describe, providing the wonderful (splendiferous, bonny , exquisite) sense of being understood. While the dictionary is my pal, I’m in love with the thesaurus.
The third book at my beck and call while I write The Thunker is the Associated Press (AP) Stylebook, the leading reference guide for journalists. Writers use the AP Stylebook when we aren’t sure about the proper use of grammar and punctuation. Capitalization is a biggie. For example, the title of president should only be capitalized when it is used immediately before a name. President George Washington is correct. But when writing about the president, we don’t use a capital P, i.e., he spoke with the president about capitalization.
My 2005 edition is somewhat out of date. On page 124 it tells me the word Internet should be capitalized because it is a formal noun, as is World Wide Web, or Web for short. But 11 years after my outdated stylebook was published, the Associated Press alerted me that internet and web are no longer capitalized.
My AP Stylebook is a colleague. We work together and share an office. It knows a whole lot more than I do and is patient and kind in providing guidance when I ask for it.
Again, my version needs updating. Here’s why—and this is very important. Our country is in the thick of dramatic and long-overdue change. I hope so, anyway (I crave it. Aspire to it. Thirst for it). People who have never spoken up against, reached out to help, or risen above racism are now stepping forward, finally using their voices to oppose—mostly peacefully—the centuries-long persecution of Blacks. One tiny way we can do that—tiny yet significant in its intent—is by capitalizing the letter B.
This change was made official by the Associated Press two weeks ago. The ethnic group of people we are discussing share commonalities of race and culture different than my own just as the Asian, Hispanic, and Native American or Indigenous peoples do. (Indiginous is also being capitalized by the AP as of two weeks ago.)
Black.
Looking back, we publicly acknowledge the long-term oppression of Blacks in America. Today, we want to show our respect for their complex and intriguing culture. Looking forward, we work to advance the promise of justice and equality in this country—their home. My home. Our home.
“The lowercase black is a color, not a person,” said John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards.
Use Black, not black. It matters.
