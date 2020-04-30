In the middle of National Poetry Month I received a request to rerun a column from 2007. Carol H. thought we could stand to “put some laughter in our days. ” So here it is, a column from September 7, 2007, with some changes to make it current.
We will pick it up mid-column, with a couple of jokes:
•Apple Computer announced today that is has developed a computer chip that can store and play high fidelity music in women's breast implants. This is considered to be a major breakthrough because women have always complained about men staring at their breasts and not listening to them.
•What did the bra say to the top hat? "You go on a head and I'll give these two a lift."
•Do you know why they only served bread and wine at the Last Supper? It was a potluck and only men were invited.
•To put more laughter in your day, try this name game for simple entertainment (imagine being with Tom Hanks in the movie "Big" while doing this exercise) :
1. Use the third letter of your first name to determine your new first name:
a = Snickle
b = Doombah
c = Goober
d = Cheesey
e = Crusty
f = Greasy
g = Dumbo
h = Farcus
i = Dorky
j = Doofus
k = Funky
l = Boobie
m = Sleezy
n = Sloopy
o = Fluffy
p = Stinky
q = Slimy
r = Dorfus
s = Snooty
t = Tootsie
u = Dipsy
v = Sneezy
w = Liver
x = Skippy
y = Dinky
z = Zippy
2. Use the second letter of your last name to determine the first half of your new last name:
a = Dippin
b = Feather
c = Batty
d = Burger
e = Chicken
f = Barffy
g = Lizard
h = Waffle
i = Farkle
j = Monkey
k = Flippin
l = Fricken
m = Bubble
n = Rhino
o = Potty
p = Hamster
q = Buckle
r = Gizzard
s = Lickin
t = Snickle
u = Chuckle
v = Pickle
w = Hubble
x = Dingle
y = Gorilla
z = Zimple
3. Use the third letter of your last name to determine the second half of your new last name:
a = butt
b = boop
c = face
d = nose
e = hump
f = breath
g = pants
h = shorts
i = lips
j = honker
k = head
l = tush
m = clunker
n = dunkin
o = brains
p = biscuits
q = toes
r = doodle
s = fanny
t = sniffer
u = sprinkles
v = frack
w = squirt
x = humperdinck
y = hiney
z = blipper
Thus, for example, Donald Trump’s new name is Sloopy Gizzardsprinkles.
Thank you, Dorfus Farkletush, for your request to see this column again. With a grin I am signing off, Dorfus Pottydunkin.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
