We all deserve to take it easy every once in awhile. Even if we don’t get a full-out sand-between-your-toes, umbrella-for-shade, jump-in-the-water-to-cool-off vacation, we can usually find a scrap of time to set work aside, lie back in a lounge chair, and read until we fall asleep.
The lounge-and-fall-asleep part is what I did one day last week. It was during one of those slothful summer afternoons and I was scrolling through emails, only half paying attention. I came upon one with some witticisms that kept me awake long enough to chuckle aloud a few times, and then I dozed off into summer bliss.
Here are those memes my neighbor Arlene sent to help loll away the afternoon. I did not write these and take no credit for them. [Although I do take credit for my comments in brackets.]
• If a bottle of poison reaches its expiration date, is it more poisonous or is it no longer poisonous? [Poison? I’ll ask an Illinoisan. (It annoys some people when others pronounce the s at the end of Illinois, similar to saying EsTEEZ Park. But sounding the s in this case helps with the rhyme and you all know how much I like poetry.)]
• Which letter is silent in the word scent, the s or the c?
• Do twins ever realize that one of them is unplanned?
• Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty.
• The word swims upside-down is still swims. [Ah, but when it’s upside-down you get water up your nose. To avoid that unpleasant sting, only swims rightside-up. ]
• A hundred years ago, everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today everyone has cars and only the rich own horses. [What if you drive a Mustang?]
• If people evolved from monkeys, why are monkeys still around? [To remind us that life will always be a circus.]
• Why is there a D in fridge, but not in refrigerator? [Same reason you can have money but no cents. Sort of.]
• If you clean out a vacuum cleaner, then are you a vacuum cleaner? [Or if you wash your dishwasher, are you a dishwasher washer? Put that on your resume and see how many job offers you get.]
• If you put something in the refrigerator for the first time, aren’t you just frigerating it?
• Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it the most don’t use it.
• My tolerance for nincompoops is extremely low these days. I used to have some immunity built up, but obviously, there’s a new strain out there. [I will refrain from naming names.]
• I'm not saying I'm old and worn out, but I make sure I'm nowhere near the curb on trash day.
• As I watch this generation try to rewrite our history, I'm sure of one thing: it will be misspelled and have no punctuation. [And will most likely include a few f-bombs.]
• I haven't gotten anything done today. I've been in the produce department trying to open this stupid plastic bag. [This was especially difficult during COVID when we wore masks and couldn’t wet our finger.]
• If you find yourself feeling useless, remember: it took 20 years, trillions of dollars, thousands of lives and four presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.
• I want to be 18 again and ruin my life differently. I have new ideas. [And a few to make it better too!]
• I'm on two simultaneous diets. I wasn't getting enough food on one.
• I put my scale in the bathroom corner and that’s where the little liar will stay until it apologizes.
• My mind is like an internet browser: there are at least 18 open tabs, 3 of them are frozen, and I have no clue where the music is coming from.
• Hard to believe I once had a phone attached to a wall, and when it rang, I picked it up without knowing who was calling. [Today my phone rings when it’s supposed to be set on silent; it sends calls directly into voicemail when it is supposed to ring; and if I intentionally don’t answer a call, I know the person on the other end can tell. Those sneaky phone cameras are recording everything!]
• How can anything be ‘new and improved’? If it’s new, what’s to be improved?
• Do Dutch people always split the bill?
• And lastly, in honor of the mania that has taken over the world: If Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties, what do we call Carrie Underwood’s fans? Undies.
Happy summer, all!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
