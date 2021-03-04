When I get up in the morning, the first thing I do is put on some fuzzy footies and then step into my slippers. As a way of practicing balance, I try to do these two simple steps without leaning against anything. Some mornings I can draw my knee to my chest and balance on one leg to put on my footie. Other mornings I try to get my knee up high enough so I can reach my foot but I end up leaning like I’m in Pisa, then resort to using the bed for support.
Why is that? What causes us to be less stable on our feet as we become seasoned lifers on this planet? I always thought balance was controlled by our inner ears, yet last time I looked, nothing had changed in my inner ears. So why has my ability to stand on one leg diminished?
I’ve deduced that lack of balance has to do with loss of ankle strength. Yet I intentionally work at building up my ankles and I still teeter from time to time. To encourage sturdy ankles I stand on one foot, then the other as I brush my teeth, slowly raising and lowering the free foot. I log miles on my trotters every single day. (I love the iPhone app that counts my every step, especially this past year when I got to see the bar graph shoot upward when COVID changed the world. Logging miles became an obsession.) To top it off, I practice yoga, a balance enhancer for sure. My ankles are pillars of might.
If it’s not my inner ears and it’s not my ankles, what is it that makes me tipsy sometimes? (Don’t get any ideas. I rarely drink more than a glass of wine or a beer anymore. I just can’t imbibe without waking up with a headache, even after one lowly—and lovely—glass of wine. It’s another side effect of aging.)
Because I want some balance in my life, I decided I should know technically what it is. When I asked my computer, about 2,250,000,000 answers became available. (For starters, there is work/life balance, radial balance, credit card balance, balanced budget, balanced diet, the past participle and present participle forms of the word, and balanced news.) (Wait. Balanced news? Since when!)
I picked one out to share: Balance is determined by a complex combination of muscle strength, visual inputs, the inner ear and the work of specialized receptors in the nerves of your joints, muscles, ligaments and tendons that orient you in relation to other objects.
In other words, to have balance we need good eyes, good ears, sensitive nerves, and healthy bone connectors. Without any one of these, we wobble. Without several, we fall down.
Why do we tip over more frequently with more birthdays under our belts? Because aging dulls our senses. Our nerves don’t react as quickly, plus over the years we become less active. (We like to think we are the exception because we hike and bike and ski and run. But watch a five-year-old at the playground sometime. You were that rambunctious at that age. An AARP member bouncing around like that would raise some eyebrows.) When we slow down we lose strength, then we lose confidence and the next thing we know, we’re a tumblin’ tumbleweed.
What can we do to delay this inevitable decline? Easy peazy:
• One-legged stands: Stand on one foot for 30 seconds or longer, then switch to the other foot. You can do this while brushing your teeth or waiting around for your vaccine (there are some of us who haven’t gotten our shots yet, you know). If this is too simple, try doing it with your eyes closed. Still too easy? Rub your tummy, pat your head, roll your tongue and wiggle your ears while balancing on one foot—with your eyes closed. If that’s a piece-a cake, you need to join the circus.
• Sit-to-stand: Without using your hands, get up from a straight-backed chair and sit back down 10 to 20 times. This improves balance and leg strength. Don’t do this when strangers are nearby. They’ll worry—not that you’ll lose your balance, but that you’ve lost your mind.
• Heel rises: While standing, rise up on your toes as far as you can. Then drop back to the starting position and repeat the process 10 to 20 times. You can make this more difficult by holding hand weights—or bowling balls. Two in each hand.
• Heel-toe walk: Take 20 steps, placing the heel of the front foot directly in front of the toe of the back foot while looking straight ahead. Warning! Do not do this if you have been drinking! Especially if there is a law enforcement officer in the vicinity. And put the bowling balls down first.
