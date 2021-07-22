Please Pass the Grahams
I buy graham crackers more in the summertime than any other time during the year. Crushed up and mixed with some melted butter and brown sugar, graham crackers make the perfect no-bake pie crust. “No-bake” goes with summer in the kitchen like soup and home-baked bread in the winter.
During this top-o-the-summer month, the less we can turn on the oven, the happier everybody seems to be. Especially the cook. So we have egg salad, chef’s salad, quinoa salad, broccoli salad, bacon and tomato sandwiches, all sorts of yumm off the grill, and corn on the cob (cook it in its husk in the microwave, two ears for four minutes. You won’t heat up the kitchen and it is oh, so delish!).
Then there’s dessert, which brings us back around to graham crackers. The lemon icebox pie I made yesterday called for that graham-cracker-mixed-with-sugar-and-soaked-in-butter crust. What filling wouldn’t taste good on top of that! Another dessert calls for the use of graham crackers to hold together a molten middle of oozy marshmallow and chocolate and…STOP! I am not going to allow myself to go down the s’more path with you today. We’ve been there; we can wait a bit before we go there again. (But we can’t hold off very long! I hear those s’mores calling.)
Where were we? Ah yes, we were discussing graham crackers. Most of us grew up eating the perforated wafers as a snack so we’re familiar with their rectangle shape, crunchy texture and slight molasses flavor. Honey Maid is the preferred brand by aficionados, who know that all graham crackers are not created equal. (Take for example, my affiliate Joe, who very fondly remembers when he was a boy, dunking graham crackers in milk until they almost fell apart, then eating their soggy sweetness. He claims this is an addictive practice, and also confirms that the crackers must be Nabisco’s Honey Maid brand.) But how many of us have taken the time to think about what a graham cracker is, exactly? Nothing else we eat has graham in it, as far as I know. So what of this graham cracker? Should we be suspicious that no other food contains the mysterious ingredient called graham?
The answer is two-fold. First, graham is a flour, similar to conventional whole wheat flour but ground more coarsely. So consuming graham is good for us. We eat it in other foods, it’s just called whole wheat instead of graham.
The second is that the graham cracker was inspired by a preacher named Sylvester Graham. He believed that a vegetarian diet, which included bread made from coarsely ground wheat, was the way God intended us to eat. Graham preached that eating natural foods, minimizing pleasure, and reducing stimulation of all kinds would keep people healthy. His theory became popular during the cholera pandemic in the mid-19th century, and his followers were called Grahamites—proof that truth is stranger than fiction. (If I’d met the Reverend Graham I would have asked him this: If God meant for us to eat only vegetables and bread, why did he invent marshmallows and chocolate?)
Although the minister named Graham encouraged the consumption of graham flour, graham crackers and graham bread, he did not invent these products. But he got a cracker named after him and that’s more than most of us can say. (Others include Mr. Soda, Mrs. Ritz, and the aphrodesial oyster. These famous folks, along with Rev. Graham, belong to the small yet prestigious National Notorious Cracker Society. I’m jealous.)
One more thing about graham crackers—the food Reverend Graham thought would keep us on the straight and narrow: I heard about some children lined up for lunch in a cafeteria of a Catholic elementary school. At the beginning of the line was a table piled high with apples. The lunchroom nun posted a sign next to the apples: “Take only ONE. God is watching.” Moving further along the lunch line, at the other end of the table was a large pile of graham crackers. A child wrote a note and placed it near the crackers, “Take all you want. God is watching the apples.”
Obviously the virtuous food Reverend Sylvester Graham thought would keep our thoughts pure didn’t turn out to be so holy after all. Pass the graham crackers, please.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.