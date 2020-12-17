Christmas is a week out, for whatever that’s worth. For me and mine, the holiday won’t be much different than every other day since last March 13th. We’ll stay home. Read the paper. Go for a walk. Visit my mom and touch palm to palm, with a plate of window glass between us. We won’t be with family and won’t be Zooming with friends.
I say the day will be ordinary, uneventful, routine even, but the more I think about it, the more I’ve decided to make the day unique. It will be our one and only COVID Christmas after all. We might sit in front of the toasty fire and listen to Handel’s Messiah. The whole thing. We’ll slowly and deliberately open our two gifts each. (Who needs more? “Not I,” said the woman trying to prevent the accumulation of stuff in her house.) We’ll have a nontraditional meal—maybe scallops—and set a table, not in the dining room but in front of the tree, twinkling with lights and bearing ornaments that go back decades. We may break custom and turn on the TV to watch the Hallmarkesque Call the Midwife Christmas special (filmed with COVID protocols in place. How do they do that?). We will make the day lovely.
Speaking of COVID (we can’t escape it. It’s gotten to the point where I’ve lost family and friends to the virus, so how can I not talk about it?), here is a poem that addresses this COVID Christmas:
T’was a Week Before Christmas 2020
by Shawna Hickling, with a couple of changes to make it more timely.
(here’s her note: I NEVER use the word ain’t but isn’t had too many syllables for the poem!)
T’was a week before Christmas,
And all through the town,
People wore masks,
That covered their frown.
The frown had begun
Way back in the Spring,
When a global pandemic
Changed everything.
They called it corona,
But unlike the beer,
It didn’t bring good times,
It didn’t bring cheer.
Contagious and deadly,
This virus spread fast,
Like a wildfire that starts
When fueled by gas.
Airplanes were grounded,
Travel was banned.
Borders were closed
Across air, sea and land.
As the world entered lockdown
To flatten the curve,
The economy halted,
And folks lost their verve.
From March to July
We rode the first wave,
People stayed home,
They tried to behave.
When summer emerged
The lockdown was lifted.
But away from caution,
Many folks drifted.
Now it’s December
And cases are spiking,
Wave two has arrived,
Much to our disliking.
Frontline workers,
Doctors and nurses,
Try to save people,
From riding in hearses.
This virus is awful,
This COVID-19.
There isn’t a cure.
(But a promised vaccine.)
It’s true that this year
Has had sadness a plenty,
We’ll never forget
The year 2020.
And just ‘round the corner —
The holiday season,
But why be merry?
Is there even one reason?
To decorate the house
And put up the tree,
When no one will see it,
No-one but me.
But outside my window
The snow gently falls,
And I think to myself,
Let’s deck the halls!
So, I gather the ribbon,
The garland and bows,
As I play those old carols,
My happiness grows.
Christmas ain’t cancelled
And neither is hope.
If we lean on each other,
I know we can cope.
May your Christmas be decorated with happiness and garnished with hope.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address,
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
