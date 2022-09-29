If I go by the analytics I see on Facebook (the old people’s social media venue), the most popular column I’ve ever written was the one about goats, written for the August 12 edition of the Estes Park News. The Thunker page got more than 1150 hits that week. A month later my column was about Cuba. I received a lot of emails about the Cuba column, yet according to Facebook, not very many people read it online—it got less than 200 hits. There is a bit of fluctuation in readership from week to week, but not that much. It makes me wonder about Facebook, aka Big Brother, and what it is policing. I’m no conspiracy theorist, I’m simply puzzled by the data.
On another topic, several readers responded to last week’s column about pronouns. So many people use them incorrectly and either don’t know it or don’t care. I also suggested we start using ze when referring to people who are non-binary, rather than the default they, which causes confusion.
Marilyn B. said, “I wholeheartedly support your position on grammar. I was appalled when reading a thank you note from a recent high school graduate, at the grammar, spelling and printing (not writing). It makes me sad.” (To which I say, at least you got a thank you note!)
Amy W. said, “Several friends and I were just talking about how hard the singular they/them is to use. It’s really confusing. I always end up asking who he/she is bringing with them when I should know better. Love the idea of ze.”
Rosy J. commented, “You presented an interesting perspective. It will be interesting to see the feedback you get on this. How did you come up with ze?” (I went through the alphabet and tried out each consonant in front of the ee sound. Ze sounded the best.)
I told Rosy that a friend thinks something along the lines of my ze is already circulating. I hope I didn’t unintentionally steal someone else’s idea!
Rosy replied, "It just proves that there are great minds providing solutions for all of us in a positive, constructive way. The more people who think the same way the better the chances of it getting accepted. No steal involved. Just good ideas.” (Jeepers, Rosy. That’s a nice thought: positive, constructive solutions.)
Mary Ellen G. said, “I respectfully suggest you check with trans activists to find out how they feel about using ze/zey/zem as pronouns (instead of they/them) and let your readers know what you learn about this.”
To which I replied, “I checked with the only person I know in that community. That person is just as happy with she as with they.” (Names in place of pronouns work well, too.)
Nancy H. chimed in: “A plural when you are talking about a singular person makes my stomach hurt.”
Then, as an aside she added, “My birthday is next week. When I was a university student a group of us came up to a favorite bar in the mountains to have a beer and I was very nervous about it because I was underage—19. Next week I will be the reverse—91—and some of us are going to the same bar to have a very legal beer! Sometimes old age can be fun!”
“Which bar is it? ” I asked.
“The Wheel, of course.”
Happy birthday, Nancy!
Rosemary A. said, “As an octogenarian I don’t think I’m expected to know the binary pronouns but I want to be like Charley and go with the flow and not complain like so many of my fellow seniors. Ze, zem, etc. would be more recognizable and less confusing. Great idea!”
On a less positive note, I heard this from Becky U: “I agree that they is awkward, tho I used it for a friend’s trans child out of respect. Sadly, they joined the ranks of thousands of trans people, and ended their life last year. I want to increase acceptance of these people, and an appropriate pronoun is a good step in the right direction. The discrimination and down right hatred they suffer is unwarranted.” (It breaks my heart to hear this. Accepting people where they are hurts no one and is a step toward wholeness.)
Howard H. said, “Here’s a vote for your suggestion for an alternative to the use of plural pronouns for singular (non-binary) people. I don’t have an opinion about your ze for those cases, although it seems fine. But I don’t really see the need for the plural form (zey, zem) because they/them works for binary people of both persuasions and would work fine for non-binaries as well. Why invent new words that aren’t needed?”
Jill F. asked, “What did you come up with for possessive pronouns?”
Huh. I hadn’t though about it. So I asked around.
Howard H. said, “The possibilities that follow existing ones (zis, zer, zeir) offer a place to start, but the first two might still be inappropriate to some sensitive folks and the third sounds kind of like you’re overly tipsy. And the one for our already completely neutral pronoun (which would be zits) is just too unfortunate to suggest.”
Rosemary suggested this option: “Zest?”
But I like this one: “Zeus?”
Finally, Howard H. encouraged me with this: “Still, your speculation here isn’t without hope. Someone had to invent ‘Ms.’ after all, and look how it’s caught on. So there’s hope.”
With the last word, Moe C. provided his input: “I vote for y’all and ’em, as in ‘Tell mom ’n ’em Hi!’”
