February 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Day. We were reminded of this in last week’s column so we could plan for it and be ready to act on it when the day arrived this week. I guess that makes our acts of kindness not quite so random, but does it matter? It’s the kindness in Random Acts of Kindness Day that counts, not the randomness.
I moved my personal RAK Day up a couple of days so I could randomly act kind in time to write about it and still meet my deadline. I wish I didn’t have to admit it but in the spirit of complete transparency, I’ll share that I did up my output level of RAKness, knowing I would be reporting in this column about what I did and how it went. Again, I don’t see anything wrong with that, except it magnifies the fact that I don’t do as many spur-of-the-moment gestures of goodwill on a regular basis. Nonetheless, each effort to be helpful and considerate on this appointed day was sincere.
Here are the well-intentioned deeds I accomplished on my designated be-nice-to-others day:
• First, I joined a Buy Nothing Facebook page. (Thank you Audrey S. in North Carolina for alerting me to the Buy Nothing concept.) In this group there is no buying, selling, trading or bartering. It is strictly a “gift economy. ” Nobody’s trying to make a buck or rip anybody off. The purpose of Buy Nothing is to give freely, which fits into the Act of Kindness category.
People join the group that is based close to their home (there are Buy Nothing groups all over the country) and once they’ve agreed to the ground rules, they start giving and getting—for free! The day I joined I perused the offerings. I saw punk belts and bracelets among the other accessories on the page, a high chair and lots of other baby items, dishes and cookware, a set of wood end tables along with all sorts of other furniture, sports gear, even hard-to-get restaurant reservations. And it’s all free.
The same concept is carried out with an app called OLIO. Millions of people all over the world use OLIO to not only give and get, but to borrow and lend. (Along the lines of the cast-iron skillet that makes the rounds in our neighborhood.) If you’re looking for a random act of kindness that suits you—and helps others, consider joining a local Buy Nothing group or downloading OLIO.
• I called a long-distance friend I haven’t spoken to in almost two years. We talked as if we’d just taken a walk together and gotten all caught up yesterday. The gratification for both Diane and me ran deep. Why did it take a designated “be nice” day to do this?
• Another friend just lost her sweet dog Cooper. His companionship meant so much to Louise. I have never before sent a sympathy card for the loss of a pet. But now that I have our own dog Chance, I have grown to appreciate the importance of pets and in this case dogs, their antics, their excited leaps and wags and barks in our lives, their love of a warm lap to curl up on (no matter how big the dog is). I sent a card to Louise. It’s a little thing, but little things can make a big difference.
• Because my heart was aching over Louise’s loss, I was feeling a tug to give Chance a little extra kindness so I took him to a nearby park to walk. I didn’t get as many steps as I do when we walk around the neighborhood, but he loved the “wanna go for a ride? ” ride and all the unfamiliar smells.
• I baked and frosted heart-shaped sugar cookies for the women in a grief group I co-facilitate. We normally don’t bring food to our sessions, but it was close to Valentine’s Day and I thought a touch of sweet for those who have lost their spouses would be welcome.
• Although I got my hair cut today and not on the exact Kindness Day, I tipped my hair dresser 50 percent in honor of RAK Day. She protested but I insisted. It was fun!
I suppose for this project to be successful in the way it is intended, I should not be broadcasting the things I did to observe the day. It’s not about me, it’s about helping others. But the added bonus is that I benefitted too. It was a win/win. And if I can inspire even one Thunker reader to get out there and do a random act of kindness today, my mission will be accomplished.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.