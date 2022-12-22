Up until this morning I had planned to submit a column about secular Christmas, written by a fellow columnist who lives in British Columbia. But a Christmas gift was presented to me this morning that warmed my heart and I felt it would spread Christmas cheer if I shared it with you.
This poem is written by E. E. Cummings (1894 – 1962). (I never know if I should capitalize his name or not. Cummings himself used both the lowercase and capitalized versions. Because he most often signed his name with capitals, that’s what I am doing today.) I know, Cummings is not always easy to read. He mixes up the common order of words, uses punctuation in odd places, doesn’t capitalize when he “should, ” and adds spaces where we aren’t used to seeing them.
To get past the struggle of reading grammatically unfamiliar poetry like this one, read it slowly, without too much concentration. Then try it a second time, still slowly, with a bit more focus. If you have the time, read it aloud for round three, and if you’re with someone willing to indulge, have the poem read back to you. The more familiar you become with a poem the more friendly it turns out to be. When I first heard Cummings’s i thank You God for most this amazing I wasn’t fond of it. But it has become one of my all-time favorite poems. I’ve heard it delivered often enough now that I can almost recite it by heart.
My affiliate Joe is currently memorizing his 67th poem (Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight by Vachel Lindsay). I mention this (again) because I am amazed that someone can memorize more than a handful of poems; sixty-seven is way beyond my comprehension. When we walk the dog or when we hike, or before a long winter’s nap, or before the day begins in earnest, I’ll ask to hear a poem and pick a random number. Joe will immediately begin reciting the poem associated with that number. Not only does he have sixty-seven poems memorized, he has them memorized in order! His shortest memory poem is Emily Dickinson’s If I can stop one Heart from breaking and the longest is The Barefoot Boy by John Greenleaf Whittier.
(The guy also has a remarkable vocabulary. Yesterday I had to look up the word pulchritudinous. After learning the definition I tested him. Did he know what it means? Indeed he did, and he could spell it too. * How does he do it? A dictionary is never far from his elbow. He looks up and writes down the meaning of at least one word—and often more—almost daily.)
In the past week I’ve asked to hear Christmas poems. Joe recited Christmas Bells by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, The Work of Christmas by Howard Thurman and ’Twas the Night Before Christmas by either Clement Clarke Moore or Henry Livingston, Jr. (The poem was first published anonymously in 1823. Later, authorship was claimed by both men.) These particular poems have helped keep our Christmas spirit alive during this holiday season.
So, here is my gift to you. Please enjoy the following by E. E. Cummings—all the way to the end—because the last stanza wraps everything up with a ribbon of dancing and decorates it with a bow of delightful song.
[little tree]
little tree
little silent Christmas tree
you are so little
you are more like a flower
who found you in the green forest
and were you very sorry to come away?
see i will comfort you
because you smell so sweetly
i will kiss your cool bark
and hug you safe and tight
just as your mother would,
only don’t be afraid
look the spangles
that sleep all the year in a dark box
dreaming of being taken out and allowed to shine,
the balls the chains red and gold the fluffy threads,
put up your little arms
and i’ll give them all to you to hold.
every finger shall have its ring
and there won’t be a single place dark or unhappy
then when you’re quite dressed
you’ll stand in the window for everyone to see
and how they’ll stare!
oh but you’ll be very proud
and my little sister and i will take hands
and looking up at our beautiful tree
we’ll dance and sing
“Noel Noel”
May whichever holiday you celebrate bring you joy and peace during these longest, coldest days of the year.
(*pulchritudinous means beautiful.)
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
