There are museum people and non-museum people. Museum people don’t mind hanging out in rather chilly buildings with low lighting, standing for hours at a time while reading a lot of detailed information. Sounds like a blast, doesn’t it? I’m one of those types. I like museums. Art museums. History museums. A telephone museum in Lincoln, NE, a funeral museum in Houston (I heard people are dying to get in), a SPAM museum in Austin, Minnesota, a shoe museum in St. Louis, a UFO museum in Roswell, New Mexico. There’s a museum for everything, it seems. More than 35,000 in the U. S. alone.
January is the perfect time of year to visit a museum. When it’s cold and dark outside it’s easier to spend long stretches of time indoors; a museum adventure fills the gap between the long holiday season and settling back into our daily routine; and a museum can provide some intellectual stimulation after a month of eating sugar until our tongues grew fuzz.
Today I took advantage of the January lull and went to a small history museum. There were four of us who went together after lunch and we stayed long enough to hear the announcement that the museum would be closing in half an hour. The exhibit was text-heavy and there were no benches upon which to rest when we needed a break. Like museum soldiers, we pushed on. But when we got home, I was exhausted.
What is it about a museum that drains us of energy? Even those of us who are museum fans get wiped out from the experience. When we are strolling through exhibits we aren’t expending much energy, we aren’t logging an abundance of steps, and we aren’t socializing, so why does it make us so weary?
I’ll tell you why: Museum Fatigue. It’s a real-life indisposition. The symptoms were first identified in 1916. Originally some scientists thought it occurred because of how museum displays were placed—like if the text was too small or too far away. Later they determined it also had to do with information overload, object competition (this information panel vs. that display of unearthed vessels vs. a witness speaking on a video), and decision-making challenges, such as which exhibits to stop for and which to pass over. These are symptoms that cause stress. I know how a museum full of boisterous students running rampant causes stress, but deciding to skip the panel about Windex at the Museum of Clean in Pocatello, Idaho? Not so much.
The good news for museum lovers is that museums are doing something to waylay exhibit fatigue. They’re adding benches (the museum I went to today missed the “add benches” memo) ; they’re providing shopping and dining opportunities (here I was, thinking they did that to separate us from our money), and they’re arranging their exhibits to be sequential to relieve cognitive demands. (In other words, we are directed to follow the yellow brick road.) Tour guides help too, but they’re hard to come by in smaller museums like I was in today.
This is valuable information for museum administrators, but it’s hard to believe somebody gets paid to study this stuff. (Indeed, these experts could serve as tour guides at a museum about museum fatigue.) One of the facts museum surveyors have discovered is that museum attendance has dropped considerably since the pandemic. To counter the decline, some things are changing. Museums are becoming less stuffy, more welcoming and more flexible. There is a shift underway to add active space while keeping a balance with the traditional, quieter museum experience many visitors appreciate.
Case in point: I’m going to a pancake breakfast at a traditional art museum Saturday. I’m hoping the pancakes will be made to look like Monet’s water lilies. There’s nothing tiring about that.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.