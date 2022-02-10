When JoAnn Ward graduated from Lincoln High school in Des Moines, Iowa in 1953, a local furniture store gave a miniature Lane cedar chest to each graduating senior girl. JoAnn, my mom, kept her cedar chest, filled with knickknacks and keepsakes, the rest of her life.
Mom’s treasure box of trinkets opened for her children the magic of her past, which she shared through each curio’s story. The box held her autograph book and a lacy garter; a Roosevelt campaign pin and years of Sunday school attendance pins; her charm bracelet and a tiny perfume bottle. Each item in her cedar box had us spellbound with dreams of Mom in her youth.
My mom passed away last September and the contents of her cedar box have been dispersed. From the box I have one special item: a soap carving of a bare foot by my mom’s sister Roberta, created around 1950. Aunt Bobbie was a talented artist and this foot, captured in a curvaceous toe-raised flex, curls my toes with delight. It remains on permanent display on my bedroom dresser.
Aunt Bobbie was the only Ward family member to live in Alaska. Many friends and relatives visited her over the years but then COVID came crawling across the globe in search of victims like the menacing Gollum in pursuit of his Precious. Aunt Bobbie was alone when she fell prey to the virus. She was alone when COVID-19 took her away from us in October 2020. Because the deadly virus was rampant, no one was allowed to travel to Alaska to retrieve her belongings from her assisted living facility, nor were we able to hold an in-person memorial service.
The family, hailing from California to the west and as far as Ireland to the east, yearned to honor Aunt Bobbie. She’d given each one of us so much! Books, her insatiable curiosity, and knowledge. Poetry, family history and her easy laugh. The idea of a unique memorial for our passionate, generous, eccentric and brilliant Roberta started to grow. And then an invitation appeared in my inbox: We were entered into the First Annual Roberta Ward Soap Sculpture Exhibition! Soon after, a package arrived in the mail from my aunt and uncle (Bobbie’s brother) with two bars of soap and two balsa carving tools. We were encouraged to “reveal the spirit within our block, add embellishments, and usher in a clean New Year with Ivory!” The carving began.
At the designated time the family gathered on Zoom, told some Aunt Bobbie stories, and then enjoyed a slideshow exhibiting 25 soap carvings. Each was well-thought-out, carved with care, and revealed the personality of its maker.
The second annual Roberta Ward Soap Sculpture Exhibition was held recently. Again, the carvings were impressive. It was obvious participants’ soap-carving skills had been honed over the year. Aunt Bobbie would have been proud! What will next year bring?
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
