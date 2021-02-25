A lot of people have been asking each other lately, “What would you do if you won the lottery? ” Because somebody did. The anonymous lottery winner bought the Powerball ticket at Rambo’s Liquor. Lucky duck! (Or not. Studies show that big money winners often lose control of their money and instead become controlled by it. People controlled by their money are neither happy nor healthy.) Nonetheless, with news of a big bucks bonanza win right here in Estes Park, dreams of lottery wins filled people’s heads. What would you do with the money? Here are suggestions:
1) Buy the Baldpate. Oh wait, that’s already been done. A new chapter awaits this 100+ year-old inn. (Personally, I hope they’ll begin by serving the Baldpate’s pumpkin soup with a dollop of whipped cream on top year ‘round and never run out of the best-ever whole wheat bread cut in thick, warm slabs, served with an abundance of butter. And I recommend they keep the homemade bleu cheese dressing on the menu. I’ve never eaten better anywhere else.)
2) Pay for the biggest, brightest, loudest Fourth of July fireworks show every year. (Don’t you love hearing the booms echo off the surrounding mountains? Oh, how we missed that last year!)
3) Build a coaster ride somewhere, say, in the Wisconsin Dells or near Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, where rides are the thing. You could sell three-day passes with unlimited access for $35 a day. (That’s the Silver Dollar City going rate.)
4) Construct and subsidize working-wage housing for those who do the wretched jobs nobody wants to do. You know, scrub toilets, clean up other people’s messes, scour pots and pans, change sheets until our backs burn like metal in a forge—that kind of thing.
5) Start a waste collection business where the recycling collection is free and the garbage service costs money. This general concept is practiced in other places and it works! When recycling pickup costs less than garbage collecting, people are motivated to recycle more.
6) Develop ways to repurpose recycled materials. Some ideas already in practice include making children’s toys from milk jugs and manufacturing shoes and clothing from cotton swept off the factory floor and from polyester made from recycled plastic barrels and soda bottles.
7) Along the same line, invent and erect a better wind power source. Think of all the roaring gusts that are being wasted right now. Estes Park could be one of the wealthiest towns on the planet if we could corral that wind! It would be as if every resident won the lottery. Plus, it would help our sad, suffering Earth get back on her axis.
7) How about plant trees along the Homer Rouse trail where it is barren now, following a fire safety plan, of course. Also put up interpretive signs along the trail to explain why the trees that were there were cut down. What a terrific educational opportunity!
8) Buy the fire department everything it needs to make firefighting faster and better, because the fires aren’t going away. (If money could make forest fires obsolete, that would be ideal. But we have to take better care of our home planet for that to happen. Trees are an important part of that care. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, clean our air and water, reduce flooding, and provide habitat for other plants and animals. See www.oregonmetro.gov for more information.)
9) Rebuild Mary’s Lake Lodge and include all the modern amenities and fire protective measures, but build it so it has the same rustic charm it always had. Then let all the firefighters who put themselves in harm’s way to protect us last summer stay there for one free night.
10) Lastly, invent a device we can put around our dog’s neck that sounds an alarm when a preying enemy approaches—a mountain lion, for example. The dog would run in one direction, the cat would slink off in the other direction and neither prey nor predator would get hurt. It would be a lottery win/win.
