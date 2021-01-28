Oh, do you know the muffin man,
the muffin man, the muffin man?
Oh, do you know the muffin man,
who lives on Drury Lane?
That’s one of the childhood nursery rhymes we sang as bairns (British for little ones), prompted by our mother calling us to the table. She most often sang “The Muffin Man” when we were having English muffins for breakfast, and more particularly Bays English muffins.
Bays, because we lived in the Chicago area and the Bays brand was started in Chicago in 1933 and sold in Jewel grocery stores, where Mom shopped. Bays, because their muffins split open easily with a nudge from a fork, they toasted up nice and crisp, and because they had big air pockets that held luscious puddles of golden melted butter. Bays.
Since my childhood days of Bays, I’ve lived in several places where it was hard to find Bays English muffins. When I had a craving for a variation on the toast theme, I had to try other brands, Thomas’ being the most prevalent. Thomas’ brand English muffins have been around for 50 years longer than Bays (since 1880), and their “Muffin House” building still stands in New York City. Yet I am not a fan of Thomas’ English muffins.
Not because the parent company is called Bimbo Bakeries. I can accept that (in the early 20th century bimbo meant fellow or chap). But Thomas’ brand English muffins remain spongy and don’t toast up crisp, no matter how many times I push them back down in the toaster and wait for the red coils to do their thing. Second, they have little nooks and crannies for butter and I like pockets the size of Olympic pools for the butter I generously put on my muffins. On top of that, even though they claim to be pre-split, I can’t pry a Thomas’ English muffin apart without getting out the chain saw and that usually wakes the neighbors.
In the early 19th century much of a household’s fresh food was delivered door-to-door. Muffins, the bread we know as English muffins today (as opposed to the cupcake-type muffins we produce in this country), were hawked by the muffin man. One bloke (probably named Mac) must have shown up late quite often in the 1820s, leading to the creation of the English nursery rhyme “The Muffin Man.” Do you know him? He’s the guy in London who lives on Drury Lane, the thoroughfare that runs along the border of Covent Gardens. Where is he anyway, that Mac muffin man? We don’t have our muffins and the eggs are getting cold.
I asked my British friend Paul M. what the English call English muffins. Crumpets, he said.
Crumpets? I thought crumpets were like pancakes. Paul said no.
But do they taste the same, I asked?
Pretty much exactly the same.
So much for the romantic image of the proper people of Great Britain sitting down to a set table of dainty china cups and saucers, sugar cubes, and lemon curd to enjoy their tea and crumpets. “Tea and English muffins” just doesn’t have the same ring.
One thing that makes our English muffins distinctive—no matter what brand—is their packaging. English muffins come by the half-dozen, lined up by twos in a long, narrow lidless box inside a cellophane wrap. Imagine if they came in a square bag like hamburger buns or stacked like bagels. That would be plain wrong. The difference between the two top brands in their identifiable packaging is this: Thomas’ brand muffins are found in the breakfast bread aisle while Bays are located in the refrigerated section. That’s why, for the longest time, I couldn’t find them. The grocery stores hid them from me! Ever since I discovered my favorite English muffins were kept in the coolers near the butter, I’ve been eating like the queen of England.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.