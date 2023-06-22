In my neighborhood there’s a guy who goes to work at 5:20 every morning. I know this because he drives a very big, very loud pickup truck. Each morning, while the rest of us are catching the last of our R. E.M. s before we get up, he climbs into his big ol’ truck, revs the engine several times—just to make sure somebody didn’t sneak a muffler on it overnight—and then roars up the hill, waking up not just the folks who live adjacent to or directly across from him, but the entire sleeping ’hood. Sometimes I daydream about walking up to this annoying neighbor and waggling my finger at him, but I don’t. I just put up with it because really, he’s not hurting anybody. He is annoying a lot of us but he’s not hurting a soul.
A little later, after the early risers have had a cup of coffee (as in 5:20 a. m. early risers), another neighbor walks by with her German Shepherd on a leash. Our little fella Chance, who has a mysterious past that causes him to react to big dogs, goes berserk and barks up a storm. I wish he were the type of dog who casually observes other dogs without making a peep. But that’s not how most dogs are designed—especially mine. A big dog struts by and Chance acts as if he wants to go for the jugular—if only his leash would let him. As annoying as it is, Chance is not hurting me nor anyone else, and he, himself, isn’t getting hurt, so I let him have his moment. I breathe deep while I wait it out, and then it’s over. The other dog has passed, Chance has nothing left to bark about, and there is peace. No harm, no foul. It’s not my favorite experience of the day, but I can tolerate it. (I suppose the neighbors put Chance’s barking in the same category as the monster truck without a muffler. He’s annoying a lot of us but he’s not hurting anybody.)
Just like the airport parking shuttle. I hop on, only to find every seat already taken. Ergo, I must stand, holding onto the hand strap and positioning my feet just so so I won’t topple over when the bus lurches to and fro. I bump against the knees of those who are sitting, and sometimes I end up with my nose at armpit level of the person standing next to me. It’s summertime and body odors are prevalent. “Pee-yooo animal crackers,” we used to say when we were kids. I would rather stick my nose in the middle of a bouquet of roses, but I don’t see any roses on the bus, so I’m stuck with the rank stank of a fellow passenger. It’s not pleasant, but nobody is getting hurt. I tolerate the smell, Armpit Man tolerates my nosy nose, and we manage the short ride without incident.
In the airport I see a man dressed as a woman (why anyone—man or woman—wants to teeter around on high heels, I will never understand). I also see two women holding hands and sharing a kiss. I am not attracted to a man wearing women’s apparel, nor do I wish to be romantically entwined with another woman. But the people I see who are different than me—they’re simply being themselves, minding their own business, trying to get through the day just like I am. As long as they’re not hurting anyone, what do I care how they dress or who they love? They aren’t pestering me. They are just being. Human.
Every day from sun up to sun down, we are faced with challenges. Some are minor annoyances—such as a deer eating the garden flowers—others are more impactful. No one—not a single solitary person—gets off this planet without having to deal with provocations that don’t really hurt anyone. We can get upset, break things, yell at somebody (or worse), and generally make others miserable. Or we can choose to accept differences as part of the human condition. (I don’t particularly like tattoos but I’m not going to burn down the house of someone who has one.) As long as no one is getting hurt (key words!), live and let live. It’s the way to find the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.