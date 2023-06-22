Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.