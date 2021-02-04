Sheikh.
Mette and Kersti.
Rose and Halimah.
Bidhya and Maia and Tsai and Saara.
These are the names of just a few of the women who are part of the team running this world. They are prime ministers of Bangladesh, Denmark, Estonia, Gabon and Singapore. They are presidents of Nepal, Moldova, Taiwan and Namibia. They are Black, brown, Asian, white, gay and straight. And yes, they are all women.
“The Women Are Coming” is the name of a YouTube video produced by the Washington Women's Leadership Initiative (WWLI) that introduces us to the remarkable women named above. Watching it gave me goosebumps (or as my friend Ann calls them, duckbumps). The 2.5-minute video celebrates 24 females who are heads of state of their countries. (That’s out of the 193 countries that make up this world. The number of women leaders may have changed slightly since the video was produced.) One by one, photos of women who sit where the buck stops, passed by on the screen and as I watched, I was abashed at how few were familiar to me.
Angela Markel? Sure: Chancellor of Germany. Jacinda Ardern? Yes, Prime Minister of New Zealand. But I only know that because I’ve been told we resemble each other so I looked her up. But Prime Minister of Serbia? President of Slovakia? Never heard of them. (Ana Brnabić and Zuzana Čaputová.) The Prime Minister of Greece has a last name that is 15 letters long so even if I had heard of her, I wouldn’t be able to remember how to spell her name (Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Say that fast three times in a row and I’ll give you my place in line for the vaccine—some time in June or there abouts.)
More than 70 nations worldwide have had a woman lead their governments in the modern era. Sri Lanka wins the prize. Its citizens elected Sirimavo Bandaranaike as prime minister back in—get this—1960!
We are so slow to adapt in this country! We’re still in conflict over what color we are, who we love, and which chromosomes we are made up of. While we elect one man after another to lead our country, the rest of the world is moving forward. Some day we’ll join the 21st Century and show the rest of the world we deserve the reputation as the leading Democratic power on Earth. But we’re not there yet.
We’ve all probably heard this quote from recently deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “When I'm sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court] and I say, ‘When there are nine, ’ people are shocked. But there's been nine men, and nobody's ever raised a question about that. ”
You go, RGB! Having nine women on the Supreme Court should be as expected and accepted as nine men. Why not? Ask that question to the man sitting next to you: Why not nine women on the Supreme Court?
But dominance is not what I wish to see. I simply want balance. Equality. In 2020 almost 24 percent of the United States Congress seats are held by women. As nice as that is, the number should be twice that much; 50 percent minimum. After all, women make up 51.1 percent of the U. S. population.
We are making progress. Since the founding of our grand United States of America, it took 141 years for a woman to serve in Congress. Jeannette Rankin was elected to represent Montana in 1917, before women were given the right to vote in 1920 when the 19th Amendment became law. In the last 104 years, 393 women have served as representatives, delegates or senators. Today, 126 women hold seats in the United States Congress, more than ever before, and our vice-president is a woman.
The women are coming, yes. But look at the list at the top of this column. Then think about Amanda Gorman, Greta Thunberg, Simone Biles.
The women are here!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
