We’re definitely into January now. The holiday decorations are put away, our resolutions are no longer resolute, and we’ve completely worn out the phrase, “Happy New Year! It can’t get any worse than last year.”
Talk of the town these days is the COVID vaccine. Some people have already gotten their shot. I’ve put it out of my mind because I’m so far down on the priority list, I’ll be shoveling next winter’s snow before it’s my turn.
While everyone else is talking about vaccines, I’m dreaming about cookies. But it’s not what you think—I’m not having withdrawals from a Christmas cookie overdose. I’m thinking about Mallomars. A Mallomar is a cookie made of a gooey marshmallow sitting on a graham cracker base; the whole thing coated in chocolate. It’s like a s’more without the campfire. Ever since I learned about these cult cookies I’ve been obsessed with them. I—must—try—one.
I wonder how it is that these popular biscuits, first produced more than 100 years ago, fly off the shelf as soon as they’re stocked yet I’d never heard of them until a few months ago. (Perhaps it is because more than 70% of Mallomars are sold in the New York metropolitan area.) Once I knew they existed though, I couldn’t get them out of my mind. Mallomars are a seasonal cookie, only available in the cooler winter months because they tend to melt during transport in the heat of summer. That’s what Nabisco says.
Right. Pharmaceutical companies are delivering life-saving vaccines to people all over the world at 100 degrees below zero but Nabisco can only ship Mallomars in late autumn and winter because the rest of the months are too warm? I say, “Not bloody likely,” to quote Princess Anne when someone tried to kidnap her in 1974.
Here’s my theory: remember when the only state where you could get Coors beer was Colorado? People would buy the coveted beer, “brewed with pure Rocky Mountain spring water,” by the truckload to take back to their home state. Once the beer was distributed more widely and you could get it everywhere, it lost its mystique. Nabisco doesn’t want the same thing to happen to their Mallomars.
Since October I’ve been visiting the grocery store cookie aisle expecting to see Mallomars gracing the shelves. It’s been three months and several conversations with Nabisco reps later and I still haven’t found them. (When I asked one cookie lady in early December, she spoke into her walkie talkie, waited, then told me, “They’ll be here any day.” My heart skipped a beat.)
Today I learned the truth. I was scanning the vast variety of mass-manufactured cookies, looking for the elusive Mallomars (this is January, mind you, so it’s nice and cold—just the way Mallomars like it), when I spotted a woman with the Oreos logo on her shirt, stocking the cookie shelves.
“Excuse me,” I said, oozing marshmallowy politeness. “Do you know when they’ll be getting their Mallomars at this store?”
“Oh, this store doesn’t carry them. But they’re seasonal anyway, so you can only get them in October,” she said.
“I thought you could get them October through March,” I smiled, which she couldn’t see because of my mask.
“They arrive around here in September but they only have a shelf life of about six weeks, so they disappear fast and then that’s it. No more.”
“But…” I wanted to explain to her all about the weather and refrigerated trucks and how Stephen Colbert teased his viewers by eating several Mallomars on his show, but she cut in.
“You’re talking about the ones in the yellow package, right? ”
OMG. She works in cookies. Hasn’t she looked at her cookie aisles lately? Almost every package of cookies, from vanilla Oreos to Lorna Doones, is yellow.
“Yes, the yellow package,” I said oh-so-sweetly, getting mask fuzz in my mouth.
“Yeah. In my 24 years of working for Nabisco, I’ve never seen Mallomars after October,” she said. “I’m sorry,” she said, as if she were personally responsible for my Mallomars deprivation.
Now I know. I have to wait until next fall for my Mallomars. Maybe by then I’ll have gotten the vaccine.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
