Something happened to the clothes in my closet since a new virus descended upon us almost two and a half years ago. They got dusty. A fine line of gray powder runs along the shoulder seams of blouses and dresses. Slacks, too, have a path of dust where they drape over the hanger. I could flap a skirt as if I were shaking out a rug and particles would fly. It was time for a purge.
Last week I went through my closet from one end to the other, assessing each garment hanging within. How long have I had it? When was the last time I wore it? Does it have any holes in it? Will I ever wear it again? (The answer to the last question has nothing to do with the question right before it. I have shirts with frayed necklines that other people probably whisper about behind my back: "She dresses like a ragamuffin." Yet, some of those shirts are still perfectly functional. They're clean, they fit, they aren't falling apart, they just have a frayed neckline. Look at the holey jeans youngsters are wearing these days. If that tattered and torn look is desirable in a pair of jeans, it should be perfectly acceptable—even fashionable—for my shirts.) The result of my weeding: I got rid of one top—and it did not have a frayed collar.
What's the deal, Lucille? Why am I hesitant to let go of a closet full of clothes I no longer wear?
One reason is because someday—maybe—COVID will not be front and center in our lives. When that day comes, I'll have a wardrobe at the ready to look presentable in public, or at least I'll have a pair of pants or two without elastic in the waist. (Have faith; some of my shirts have collars that are intact.)
But it's something more than that. I'm not so much worried about my appearance as I am deeply concerned about the environment.
We are living in the era of "fast fashion." We buy the latest trends for cheap (and cheaply made) and then quickly discard them after only a few wearings. The trend changes, we acquire more new outfits and in no time we diss them like a a bad second date. It is estimated that, on average, a garment is worn seven times before getting tossed aside. Because I don't want to be like that, I hang onto my well-worn clothes. (I prefer to think of them as well-loved.)
Many folks donate their discards to secondhand stores. But in the United States, demand in thrift shops is simply not as high as supply. (Two million tons of clothing are dropped off at thrift stores each year.) The racks are cram-packed with our cast-offs. We don't want those not-so-old rags but there aren't enough buyers to snatch them up.
It's ok, we think. What doesn't sell gets shipped to developing countries, right?
Well, yes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, halfway around the globe, 2.57 million tons of clothes were recycled by being worn or remade into other useful items in 2017. But the rest ended up in landfills. If I donated my frayed-collar shirt, it would sit for 50 years in a pile of rubbish, slowly decomposing, releasing methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and causing water sanitation, soil toxin and groundwater contamination. Plus, it took about 713 gallons of water to produce that one shirt in the first place. Gulp.
Also, much of the donated clothing items that get shipped overseas are beyond their useful life. What's a person to do with a moth-infested sweater? Answer: burn it. Far across the globe, fields of secondhand clothes are set on fire as a way to get rid of our thoughtless discards. This contaminates the atmosphere and destroys the land.
I thought about counting how many pieces of clothing hang in my closet so I could include the number in this column, but decided against it. It would be embarrassing. Despite the fact that the only new clothing item I've bought since March of 2020 is one pair of shorts, I have way too many clothes. Did I really need that pair of shorts when I already had five pair (including two hand-me-downs from my sister and one pair I bought back in 1995. They have a very high waist and pleats, which are not in style these days, but if I don't tuck my shirt in, you'd never know), plus two pair of zip-offs (do those qualify as shorts?).
What to do? We must wear clothes. (Or maybe not. But if people gossip about my frayed collar, imagine the talk if I wore nothing at all!)
There isn't much we can do about the clothes already in our closet—except wear them until they disintegrate, like my shirts with frayed collars. But going forward, we can help our suffering planet. We can become discerning consumers- Let's care for our earth by buying fewer clothing items, trying not to give in to mindless online purchasing, wearing our clothes for longer periods of time, washing them less often (washing clothes releases half a million metric tons of microfibers into the ocean each year), and donating our has-beens to organizations that ensure items get reused or recycled instead of sent to decay in a landfill or burned in a field.
Curb the urge. Then join me in setting a new trend with the frayed collar look.
Sources: Wall Street Journal, Boston University's Emerald Review, Rotary magazine.
