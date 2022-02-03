So listen. Yeah. I mean, like, last week’s column.
You know what I mean?
Yes, we know what you mean. Everyone knows. Unless you truly need to ask if someone understands what you are saying, I kindly and gently suggest that you don’t present the question. In other words, knock it off, you.
In case you think I’m a nutty nitpick (known as a “grammar snob” to some), I want you to know I’m not alone. Beth S. told me she cringed every time the president started his response to a press conference question with, “Look…”
I have to agree with her. And I have a right to say something because my grammar are perfect. Here are several other Thunker readers’ replies to last week’s column about filler or crutch words [my replies are in brackets]:
Nancy H. said, “As a retired Communications Professor who specialized in Public Speaking and Gender Communication, your column made me chuckle.
“My big pet peeves include some fillers that you mentioned such as ‘um’ and ‘ah, ’ but the ones that really trip my trigger are ‘like’ and ‘I mean. ’ With my eyes closed, I can almost tell you the age of the speaker by those disfluencies. I have to stop myself from counting the number of times those terms are used, otherwise my liquor consumption goes up. [The smiley face emoji at the end of Nancy’s message shows she’s a grammarian with a thinking problem, not a drinking problem. ]
Dan W. might have been one of Nancy’s students. Dan said, “Ah, I remember English speech class um, the teacher would go ah berserk um if you um said ah those crutch words. (SORRY.) By the way, I learnt something from a recent email: Learnt and learned are both used as the past participle and past tense of the verb to learn. Learned is the generally accepted spelling in the United States and Canada, while the rest of the English-speaking world seems to prefer learnt. [It’s nice to learn something new every day. Thank you, Noah Webster and Dan. ]
Susan A. opined, “Lately I have also noticed the response, ‘That’s a good question. ’ What in the world spawns this response? I also noticed that most interviewees begin with, ‘Thank you for having me on the show, ’ to the point that it seems almost meaningless. ” [Public relations experts say any publicity is good publicity, which must be the reason behind the expressed thanks. It appears to be true. The worst offenders seem to surface unscathed from damning news and offensive interviews. ]
JCW said, “Have exactly the same problem with ‘that's a good question’ and other inanities. When I say, ‘thank you’ and get the reply, ‘No problem, ’ I'm tempted to begin an argument. with ‘and if it had been a problem . . . .? ’
“‘I reached out to them, ’ or, ‘Let me reach out to you, ’ are also on my curmudgeon grammarian list.
“And I might also use my outside voice upon hearing ‘one of the most iconic . .. ’ As with being pregnant, it's either iconic or it ain't. There's no more or less iconic.” [Although there is certainly pregnant and more pregnant. The most pregnant, according to Wikipedia, was Valentina Vassilyev and her husband Feodor. They are alleged to hold the record for the most children a couple has produced. She gave birth to a total of 69 children – sixteen pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets – between 1725 and 1765; a total of 27 births. ]
Journalist and author Charley H., who lost his wife a few years ago, said, “In the great old days when Lenore was healthy, she was long a member of Toastmasters, wrote out her speeches and gave them flawlessly while looking at her listeners. That group had a corrector of the Ohs and Aws. They had a guy flipping marbles into a tin bucket every time those words dropped. Great cure of the Ohs-Aws.” [Toastmasters was one of the best career-advancing organizations I ever belonged to. I earned a spot in a multi-state humorous speech contest and placed third. My topic was Girl Scout songs. It wasn’t hilarious but it was funny in its campy way. ]
[Another of my pet peeves is when I read a review of a book or movie and the critic uses the word “hilarious. ” Rarely is something “hilarious” in my opinion, including my speech about Girl Scout songs. ]
Nan B. commented, “My pet peeve is how frequently the female guest flips her head and brushes her hair out of her face. ” [Probably because our society is hair obsessed. Although two public figures come to mind who should be concerned about their hair: A former president of the United States and the current prime minister of England. ]
Marshall R. said, “I count how often I hear the word ‘absolutely’ in interviews.” [Totally! ]
Kay M. reported, “Today, as I was giving my birthdate to a person on the line, she said ‘perfect’ after I gave it to her?!!!??” [Kay, we’re curious to know the exact date of your birth. Others born on that day may not be aware that their birthday is perfect. ]
Lastly, Ken J. told this story: “Several years ago while having lunch with one of my granddaughters, I put a substantial stack of one dollar bills on the table. I told her that every time she misused ‘like’ I would remove a bill from the pile. Any bills that were left were hers. The spot was void of currency in just five minutes! ”
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.