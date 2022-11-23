Even if you aren’t a soccer fan, you can’t hardly escape the fact that the World Cup is underway in Qatar, halfway around the globe. (This game of fancy footwork and strategic finesse is known as football to the whole world except here in the United States. You’d think we’d get on board, wouldn’t you? The other game, the one where men crash into each other like bighorn sheep with such brute force they fall to the ground with concussions, should switch to be called something else. Gladiatorball, perhaps. We need to knock that soccer chip off our collective shoulder and be united with others, not unique and separate from them, in this global game of football.)
Back to soccer/football: I heard an interview with author, podcaster, TV and radio personality and global soccer fan Roger Bennett yesterday. This was the first time I’d ever heard of the guy and it took no time at all for him to make a positive impression as an artistic sculptor of the English language (his British accent didn’t hurt!). Bennett was sanguine in his approach to the sport and all that it represents; so much so that listening to him brought prickles to my skin.
Here is an example, directly from his interview on NPR’s All Things Considered, where Bennett explained how, as corrupt as this year’s organization has been, the World Cup is important to humans on this planet:
“The joy of this thing—particularly post-COVID, when we were all locked up and we all felt alone and remote—you know, that first time a player whose name we don't even know yet dribbles past four defenders and curls a poem-of-a-shot into the top right-hand corner, that in schoolyards, in that second, all over the world, children will be running out, shouting out that player's name and then trying to mimic the move that he just did.
“And that is the joy in our day and age—collective memories that will be forged across the world. And even now, in the United States, this is a real wonder. There’s nothing like it in bringing the globe together like the World Cup.”
A “poem-of-a-shot!” And “collective memories being forged across the world!” Magnificent. Simply stunning!
Bennett referred to Canada’s team as “an eclectic, diverse, absolutely kinetic squad, a beautiful face of that nation [in the World Cup] for the first time since 1986.”
He went on to describe a life-changing event that occurred to Denmark’s “playmaker, their creator,” Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field with no player around him. It turns out he had a cardiac arrest while the world watched.
“He survived and came back. And he now plays again for Manchester United. He’ll be leading the Danes, this joyous collective of human beings, into World Cup play.”
Who wouldn’t want to be called part of a “joyous collective of human beings”? It makes me want to play soccer again! (I stopped playing in the early ’90s after my Colorado Springs adult rec team won its division.)
Bennett continued, “I am not Danish. I have never been to Denmark. But watching him come back to life…He said to me, ‘I used to take football seriously. Defeat used to destroy me. ’ But he said, ‘Now I nearly died, I just have no fear. I savor every second. ’ And to watch him and his team take the field, almost for their second chance—I know that I and millions around the world will be cheering this little man who looked death in the eye and said, ‘Not today,’ and raising a glass to life.”
My stomach flip-flops. These words stir me at my core.
Do I want Canada to win, playing in the World Cup for the first time in 26 years? Or do I cheer for Denmark, with its remarkable death-defying come-back? Or do my loyalties lie with my homeland, the United States of America?
All of the above. When you and I watch these games, or listen to them, or read about them, we are coming together to cheer collectively for the game itself. Of course each team wants to win and has devoted endless time and serious effort for the chance to try. Yet what matters most is that everyone plays fair and square, that everybody acknowledges that we win some and lose some (no one always wins), and when both teams on the field shake hands after all is said and done, they unite under a universal umbrella: the joy of the game for all who play it, all who referee it, and all the spectators who cheer for it.
