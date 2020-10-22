On Sunday mornings I Zoom with a group of thinkers. Together we explore world religions openly and without judgement, we examine troublesome topics such as racism and poverty, we discuss our planet’s struggle to survive, and we support each other as we navigate our individual journeys through this labyrinth called Life. In fact, we call our Sunday morning sessions Journeys.
This past Sunday the Journeys group spent quite a bit of time talking about the fires and as we did, I couldn’t help but think back to the Floods of 2013. During our discussion we asked some of the same questions we asked back then: “Are you safe? ” but not, “Can you flush? ” We found out who had been evacuated (Glen Haven. Again.) and we wondered how much more of this we can bear. Rick T. said the song by James Taylor keeps playing in his head: “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain…”
I just found out a friend of a book club friend lost her home in the CalWood fire. Unlike the Cameron Peak fire, the CalWood fire moved very fast and caught people by surprise. The couple escaped danger with nothing but a duffle bag of clothes; there was no time to gather anything more. It hurts us all when we learn of even just one house gone—let alone hundreds. Our hearts ache not only for those who are now without a roof over their heads, but because it could have been our house. We feel fortunate to have escaped the danger and guilty because we did.
Having a home burn to the ground is devastating of course—it is a core human need to be sheltered from the elements. That is one level of loss. But there is also the loss of possessions accumulated over a lifetime that define who we are. Yet some would say, “It’s just stuff. ”
Stuff is what we have that makes life easier (we think). The car, laptop, furniture, phone, birth certificate, financial documents, passport.
Stuff does not include family heirlooms, homemade gifts and treasured mementos that are irreplaceable. We can live without these things but if we had to, we would deeply grieve the loss of that which fulfills the yearnings of our soul. I weep for those who have had to endure such loss.
Our firefighters are doing a valiant job battling the monsters that are flaring up all over the Front Range, very possibly caused by human hands. I am dumbstruck when I think of the staggering amount of work these indomitable men and women do. How do mere humans manage to conquer these atrocities of such magnitude—at their peril? I cannot fathom how it is done. Yet they do it—one roaring inferno after another. (Sometimes they use a feller buncher, a big bobcat/tractor-looking machine that can rapidly gather and cut a tree before felling it. Thank goodness for feller bunchers!)
How can something so stunning—the orange glow of distant flame; the glimmering, dancing sparks; the massive round pillows of white smoke that roll and wave and reshape themselves in slow motion, changing colors as they reach up and stretch out—how can this beauty be so destructive?
The brilliant sunsets are deceptively beguiling. The aroma of a crackling campfire is enchanting—except when it grows to be visible as ash. Then it becomes a phantom that wends its way under our doors and past our windows and it is suffocating.
We are tired of COVID. We’re fed up with political unrest. We want joblessness and homelessness to end. We’ve had enough of racism and hate. And now there are fires.
The message is intensifying and it’s time we got it through our thick heads. Be kind to one another, take care of our earth, and be grateful, dear friends. Start with these and everyone’s journey will ease.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
