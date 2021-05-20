I grew up in the Midwest, where the prairie is celebrated for its unadulterated beauty, where a seed cap is as much a fashion statement as a farmer’s tan, and “jeez” is as close as most folks come to cussing. So when I saw this poem by Sally Fisher, sent this past week by Garrison Keillor in his Writer’s Almanac blog, I could relate. Yes, poetry month is over, but this poem is so true, I just had to share it. Give it a read, I cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-die promise you’ll like it.
Where I Come From
We didn’t say fireflies
but lightning bugs.
We didn’t say carousel
but merry-go-round.
Not seesaw,
teeter-totter
not lollipop,
sucker.
We didn’t say pasta, but
spaghetti, macaroni, noodles:
the three kinds.
We didn’t get angry:
we got mad.
And we never felt depressed
dismayed, disappointed
disheartened, discouraged
disillusioned or anything,
even unhappy:
just sad.
I have some to add:
• We drank pop, not soda.
• Our tennies, or tennis shoes, weren’t just for playing tennis. They were all-purpose shoes others might have called sneakers. Gym shoes were a little less generic than tennis shoes but more all-around than running shoes.
• Yeah-no. That meant no. But no by itself was too harsh. So Midwesterners softened it up with a yeah in front of the no. Listen for it. If you weren’t aware of it before you’ll start to hear it now, always at the beginning of a sentence.
• It just wasn’t that difficult: if you were surprised or amazed, you said, “Well, I’ll be.” Nobody said what they’d be and if you were in the Midwest, you didn’t ask, for Pete’s sake.
• Sweeping is what you did with a broom. Vacuuming was the chore you did with a vacuum. You didn’t sweep with a vacuum. At least in the Midwest you didn’t.
• Summer’s coming—before we know it the youngsters who aren’t old enough to get “real” minimum wage jobs (and some that are) will be bussed into the corn fields to detassel—way before the sun comes up. In the heat of summer, many a Midwest teen (at least Nebraska teens, anyway) will go up and down row after row of corn, tearing the tassels off the tops of “female” corn plants. It is hot and humid, buggy, boring work and the kids who tough it out for the three weeks or so it takes to complete the job usually get a bonus. I am proud to say I grew up in the Midwest but I admit I’m not a purebred because I never spent a summer detasseling corn. My summer job involved an air-conditioned mall, a glass case and a black-and-white checkered floor, and a uniform consisting of a white wrap-around-dress and a little black tie around the neck. I sold Russell Stover chocolates and could eat as many of the samples as I wanted. It’s a good thing I ran track and burned off calories because I ate more than my fair share of chocolates! (Russell Stover was a Midwest company until it was bought out in 2014 by Lindt & Sprüngli, a Swiss chocolatier.)
I wonder if the kids who detasseled were allowed to eat all the sweet corn they wanted.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
