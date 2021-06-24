It’s happening randomly, without explanation: we place a stamped envelope in our mailbox, put the flag up, and that’s the last we know of it. That letter, or sympathy card, or bill payment, simply disappears. In times past we trusted that a few days later it would show up in the mailbox of its intended—and it did. But not anymore. That sense of trust has vanished, just like our mail.
Up until recently, I felt our postal system was an under-appreciated privilege. In Canada a first class stamp is 89 cents, in France it’s $1.90 and Italians pay $3.40 to mail an envelope. In the U. S. it is a mere 55 cents (going up to 58 cents in August). Used to be, for a couple of coins we could send a letter from our doorstep to an address thousands of miles away and it would get there—through rain, hail, sleet or snow—in just a few days. A gallon of gas, no less than five times the cost of a postage stamp, may get a person as far as the next town over. One first class stamp would carry a letter from the Atlantic to the Pacific. We didn’t give it a second thought. We dropped it in the box and knew, without a doubt, it would reach its destination. Remarkable!
Those days are gone.
In the recent past, Joe and I have stopped sending correspondence from our personal mailbox, choosing instead to drive it to the nearby post office, thinking our extra effort may improve the odds of our mail getting where we wanted it to go. When that didn’t work, we drove mail to a post office two ZIP codes away. Yet we’ve had two birthday cards, a graduation card, four bill payments and even government documents never reach their destination. No checks have been cashed so nobody’s stealing our mail to loot the money. So where is our mail? What is happening to it? (I asked our mailman about it. He suggested I send my correspondence via certified mail. That’d be $4.10 per envelope, which is more than they spend in Italy. It’s still a bargain, but what a hassle! Part of what made our postal system so favorable in the past was its convenience.)
I seem to recall reading stories in the news from time to time about heaps of mail being scrapped behind buildings, or thousands of postmarked pieces found in a dumpster, so I have visions that the congratulatory letter I wrote to my niece for her graduation from San Diego State and the grief-filled sympathy note Joe penned to his cousins lay crumpled and abandoned in a pile of rubbish, never to be found. But then there are also stories that pop up every once in awhile like the one of a Christmas card postmarked 1937 that was delivered 81 years later to an address in Billings, Montana. That gives me hope—but not much.
I know our household is not alone in its frustration over this situation. The problem in rampant across the country. We think our local post office is bad but everyone I talk to says their post office is notorious for poor—or nonexistent—delivery. Does the U. S. Postal Service think this is a reputation to be proud of? If not, why does it persist? What is being done about the failed business model? It is no wonder mail volume has dropped by 28 percent over the last 10 years.
I still believe in handwritten letters and will continue to send them. But I probably won’t invest quite as much time in the writing of my sentiments because I have lost my faith that they’ll make it into the hands of their intended recipients. We call it snail mail, but even a snail eventually makes it to its destination.
