I inherited a dozen of my Aunt Bobbie’s poetry books after she died during the pandemic. Her books were her family and I love having some of them to remind me of her. When I pull one off the shelf to peruse, my busy day falls away and I become immersed in the magical world of verse and rhyme. Minutes or hours later—I can’t tell—I get called back to reality, and I feel like I’ve just awakened from a deep dream visiting faraway places.
Poems tell stories, observe the human heart (both good and not-so-much), make social commentary, may be nonsensical or can make good sense. Most poems require more than one reading to sink in. If you’re one who isn’t a big fan of poetry, I encourage you to select a poem, read it through once, then again, and a third time read it aloud. Once it becomes a bit familiar, it should start to be your friend.
Aunt Bobbie had a big heart and an open mind. She held no prejudice and had friends from around the world. “Foreigner” was not a word in her vocabulary, and as a member of Mensa, she had quite a vocabulary!
In honor of National Poetry Month, this week we will enjoy three poems that would make Aunt Bobbie happy. The first one comes from a book of poetry my sister gave me last Christmas by Kwame Dawes (1962 - ), who currently serves as a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, is a professor of English at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and is editor-in-chief at Prairie Schooner magazine. I encourage you to read each of these poem three times and really let them sink it. Sit with them. Absorb them. They stir my soul; perhaps they will do the same for you. This poem is called Land Ho:
I cannot speak the languages
spoken in that vessel,
cannot read the beads
promising salvation.
I know this only,
that when the green of land
appeared like light
after the horror of this crossing,
we straightened our backs
and faced the simplicity
of new days with flame.
I know I have the blood of survivors
coursing through my veins;
I know the lament of our loss
must warm us again and again
down in the belly of the whale,
here in the belly of the whale
where we are still searching for homes.
We sing laments so old, so true,
then straighten our backs again.
Next, here is a stunning poem called I, Too by Langston Hughes (1901-1967) :
I, too, sing America.
I am the darker brother.
They send me to eat in the kitchen
When company comes,
But I laugh,
And eat well,
And grow strong.
Tomorrow,
I’ll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody’ll dare
Say to me,
“Eat in the kitchen, ”
Then.
Besides,
They’ll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed—
I, too, am America.
Lastly, we enjoy a brilliant, sparkling poem by Maya Angelou (1928-2014) called Still I Rise:
You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I'll rise.
Does my sassiness upset you?
Why are you beset with gloom?
’Cause I walk like I've got oil wells
Pumping in my living room.
Just like moons and like suns,
With the certainty of tides,
Just like hopes springing high,
Still I'll rise.
Did you want to see me broken?
Bowed head and lowered eyes?
Shoulders falling down like teardrops,
Weakened by my soulful cries?
Does my haughtiness offend you?
Don't you take it awful hard
’Cause I laugh like I've got gold mines
Diggin’ in my own backyard.
You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I’ll rise.
Does my sexiness upset you?
Does it come as a surprise
That I dance like I've got diamonds
At the meeting of my thighs?
Out of the hulls of history’s shame
I rise
Up from a past that’s rooted in pain
I rise
I'm a black ocean, leaping and wide,
Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.
Leaving behind nights of terror and fear
I rise
Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear
I rise
Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,
I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
I rise
I rise
I rise.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
