This time of year we start to see an increase in the number of catalogs showing up in our mailboxes (despite the difficulties with getting our mail these days). We’re heading into the highest volume shopping season of the year and since we aren’t going to the stores to shop, they’re coming to us. The malls are making house calls!
I don’t know how I ended up on all these mailing lists. I’m not a catalog shopper and rarely make online purchases. (These days I’m not interested in shopping much at all. With the forced isolation of COVID, the wayward economy, and society’s rapid consumption of our planet’s precious resources, I don’t have the appetite for it.) But somehow the word has gotten out that I’m a prime target for catalog marketing. I don’t give the slightest glance to most of the catalogs delivered to my physical inbox, but every once in awhile I’ll flip through one before I toss it in the recycle bin.
What I discovered is that some magazines provide a hefty dose of levity in the form of T-shirt memes. In case you’re not seeing them—if you’re not getting the large quantity of catalogs I am, I thought I’d share some of the better quips here:
• Don’t grow up. It’s a trap.
• Dusted once. It came back. Not falling for that again.
• I thought growing old would take longer.
• Sometimes it takes me all day to get nothing done.
• I’ve never been held hostage, but I have been in a group text.
• Just once I want a username and password prompt to say, “close enough.”
• I accidentally went grocery shopping on an empty stomach. Now I’m the proud owner of Aisle 6.
• I disappear into books. What’s your superpower?
• I thought the dryer made my clothes shrink. Turns out it was the refrigerator.
• If you can’t remember my name, just say, “chocolate. ” I’ll turn around.
• I’m a multitasker. I can listen, ignore and forget, all at the same time.
• If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.
• My mind is like my web browser. Nineteen tabs are open, three are frozen and I have no idea where the music is coming from.
• Sometimes I wake up grumpy. Other times I let him sleep.
• The officer said, “You drinking? ” I said, “You buying? ” We just laughed and laughed. I need bail money.
• One minute you’re young and fun. The next, you’re turning down the car stereo to see better.
• A little gray hair is a small price to pay for all this wisdom.
• If I say I will do it, I will do it! No need to remind me every six months.
• I’m not short. I’m fun size.
• Musician: someone who packs $500 worth of gear into a car and drives 100 miles to make $50.
• The adult version of “head, shoulders, knees and toes” is “wallet, glasses, keys and phone. ”
• I bake because punching people is frowned upon.
• Sawdust is man glitter.
• Exercise? I thought you said ‘extra fries. ’
• This year instead of giving gifts, I’m giving everyone my opinion.
• When is this ‘old enough to know better’ supposed to kick in?
• Bacon is the answer. What was the question?
• My body is a temple: ancient and crumbling.
• Losing weight doesn’t seem to be working for me. From now on I’m going to concentrate on getting taller.
• When women get to a certain age they start accumulating cats. This is known as many paws.
• I had a hen who could count her own eggs. She was a methemachicken.
• That’s a horrible idea. What time?
• I went to an antique show and people were bidding on me.
• Being cremated is my last hope for a smoking hot body.
• If a redhead goes crazy, is it called Ginger snaps?
• I may be wrong, but I doubt it.
• You’re never too old for nap time.
• My wife says I only have two faults: I don’t listen and something else…
• Sometimes I question my sanity. But the unicorn in the kitchen told me I’m fine.
• If by “crunches” you mean the sound bacon makes when you eat it, then yes, I do crunches.
• Sometimes I wonder what happened to the people who asked me for directions.
• I’d grow my own food if only I could find bacon seeds.
• Irony: the opposite of wrinkly.
• It was me. I let the dogs out.
• Stay out of the kitchen. Play pickleball.
• Everyone is born right-handed. Only the gifted overcome it.
• English is weird. It can be understood through tough, thorough, thought though.
Any my favorite—when it comes to writing a column for the Estes Park News:
• Don’t rush me. I’m waiting for the last minute.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.