My youngest nephew, age 17, passed his driving test today. His experience was quite different from when I earned my driver’s license. For one, the very day I turned 16, I went to the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles), ready to take my test. That’s what every kid did at 16 back then. Driving was fun! Driving was cool! Driving meant getting a job and making money!
I took driver’s ed. as one of the standard classes offered in high school. We had simulators in the classroom and the school owned cars for us to drive for practice (the instructor had his own brake pedal on the floor on his side of the car). On my sixteenth birthday I took the written test at the DMV and then a man in a tie sat in the passenger seat of my parents’ car while I was behind the wheel. He gave me instructions and observed how I handled the vehicle, including parallel parking (eek!). As nervous as I was, I passed. I could drive!
Today, my nephew conducted his driving test without a man in a tie next to him. His passenger was his mother, my sister, who was required to ride in the car during the test drive. The examiner administered the test via a dual-facing camera and a hands-free cellular device which gave my nephew directions to follow as he drove. I have a feeling both mother and son were nervous but Thomas did well and is now licensed to drive.
When I heard of this newfangled way of virtual testing, my reaction was to balk at the way things are done today. How could an examiner, sitting in a room viewing a computer screen, tell how well Thomas drove, miles away? Wouldn’t having his mother in the car with him while he tested make it easier for Thomas? Or maybe harder? Should’t he have to drive with a stranger in the passenger seat—like I had to?
This is one instance of many where I tend to think life was better when I was a kid. (Doesn’t every generation think the same?) We played games outside instead of in front of a computer or TV screen. We always knew where the phone was (on the wall in the kitchen) so when it rang we could answer it. Decades later, the scene plays out like this:
“Where is my phone?” (said while patting front, then back, then front pockets again.)
“I just had it a minute ago. ” (said while looking on the nightstand, under the newspaper open on the table, in the bathroom.)
“Joe, would you call my phone? I can’t find it.” (Fidget and wait for audible ring or hum of vibration from phone, then follow the sound, eyes straining for the visual.)
“There it is, charging on the kitchen counter. Darn battery won’t hold a charge like it used to.”
Back in the day when things were better than in the 21st century, we walked to school and carried our lunch. (Even after I could drive, I still walked home from school. We only had two cars between five drivers in the family, don’tcha know.) We played cards on the floor (nertz, spoons, and canasta), we ate peanuts without worry, and Thursday nights were special because we got to watch TV (The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, and Kung Fu). We wore dress-ups and played “house,” we climbed on the jungle gym (also known as monkey bars); we read books printed on paper; and listened to songs while reading the lyrics on the album cover, over and over again. Kids drank milk, not coffee. We ate Space Sticks because that’s what the astronauts took to the moon with them. And a tweet was the sound a bird made. Tell me how things are any better today.
No, don’t. I can do it for you. In the way long-ago olden days people had to haul their water from the nearest stream; the youngest had to bathe in that water after everyone older had already sat in it; they used an outhouse when the weather was nice and a chamber pot when it wasn’t; and they relied on the Pony Express to deliver their letters that took months to arrive. (Now a-days, email is old-fashioned already, replaced by the instantaneous “text.”)
These days we heat up our soup in the microwave; throw some ingredients in a machine and have a loaf of bread three hours later; put the dirty dishes in another machine and three hours later have clean dishes. We toss our laundry in one big box, then move it to the next big box, and three hours later we have clean, dry sheets and clothes. There are even robots that will vacuum so we don’t have to.
To top it off, today there are cars that will do the driving for us. I wonder how the virtual examiner handles that.
